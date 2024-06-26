Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to announce that Sawsen Ouriemmi has joined the team as Executive Housekeeper. Sawsen brings extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having held prestigious leadership roles in housekeeping at several 5-star hotels and resorts since beginning her career in 2006.

After achieving a degree in Hotel Management in Tunisia, Sawsen forged a path as a successful Housekeeping Manager across her home country with renowned hotel brands before being promoted in May 2017 to Executive Housekeeper at the Sousse Pearl Marriott Resort & Spa.

In 2019, Sawsen began her journey with Minor Hotels, assuming the role of Executive Housekeeper for Anantara Sahara Tozeur Resort & Villas. She moved to Qatar in 2022 to continue her distinguished career with Anantara, most recently overseeing the housekeeping team at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara.

During her tenure at Banana Island Resort Doha, Sawsen oversaw the scheduling of housekeeping staff, conducted regular inspections, addressed deficiencies, and maintained a proactive approach to guest satisfaction. Her role also involved budget management, cost control, and coordinating CAPEX budgets for the housekeeping department.

With almost two decades of housekeeping operations, Sawsen has consistently demonstrated her ability to foster a positive and collaborative work environment while enhancing guest satisfaction. Fluent in Arabic, French and English, Sawsen is a valuable asset to the diverse and experienced housekeeping team at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. She will manage housekeeping operations at the Palm Jumeirah resort, while also providing support to the residence team.

James Hewitson, General Manager of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sawsen to our family on Palm Jumeirah. Her impressive track record and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences to all our guests. We are confident that Sawsen’s comprehensive knowledge and meticulous attention to detail will continue to drive the high standards we maintain at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.”

-Ends-

