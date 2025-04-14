IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of the first voco hotels in Türkiye. voco Antalya Konyaaltı, in partnership with Pınarlar Kurumsal Hizmetler Turizm, is expected to open in summer 2025, strengthening IHG's growth within Türkiye’s expanding tourism sector.

voco hotels is IHG's fastest-growing premium brand, offering a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct. Each property is characterised by its individual charm, providing guests with something different while also ensuring the reliability of a global brand.

Antalya, the 'Turkish Riviera', attracts millions of tourists annually with its city's rich heritage, stunning Mediterranean coastline and the scenic Taurus Mountains, making the city a highly desirable destination for leisure travellers.

voco Antalya Konyaaltı will have 120 rooms and be located in the heart of Antalya. The hotel will provide a wealth of amenities designed to enhance the guest stay for both dining and socialising, including a stylish restaurant and bar, and a selection of meeting rooms will be available for business travellers. Guests will be able to indulge in a range of treatments at the on-site spa or make use of the well-equipped gym and outdoor swimming pool.

The signing of voco Antalya Konyaaltı follows a number of other recent strategic announcements across IHG’s brand portfolio in Türkiye. This includes the market’s first Garner Hotels located in Istanbul and the brand entry of Vignette Collection with Istanbul Karaköy - showcasing IHG's diverse brand appeal and thoughtful expansion in the Turkish market.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Antalya’s rising prominence as a key leisure destination with its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant nightlife have contributed to its increase in tourism. We are strategically positioned to leverage these growth opportunities by bringing the right brands to the locations that travellers desire.

With increasing owner and guest appetite for our premium brands in Türkiye, we are excited to build on this success by bringing voco to the market. As IHG’s conversion brand in the premium segment, we are confident that voco brings a new proposition to the Turkish market, with its flexible approach to design suitable for conversions, adaptive reuse and also new builds. We are particularly pleased to partner with Pınarlar Kurumsal Hizmetler Turizm, who have entrusted our market-leading brand, local expertise, and global enterprise to deliver exceptional value and performance for their latest hotel in Antalya.”

Yusuf Yadoğlu, Owner of voco Antalya Konyaaltı stated: “We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the vibrant voco brand to Türkiye along with its thoughtful and charming personality. IHG’s proven track record, combined with their deep understanding of the Turkish market, makes them the ideal partner for our hotel. We are confident that voco Antalya Konyaaltı will offer a unique and compelling hospitality experience, contributing significantly to the city’s thriving tourism sector. The signing reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and enhancing the region's appeal to both domestic and international travellers.” -TradeArabia News Service

