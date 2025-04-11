RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s tourism accommodation sector posted robust growth during the year 2024, according to a report of the Ministry of Tourism.

The ministry’s data showed that the number of licensed rooms recorded a growth of 69 percent reaching 475,970 in 2024, compared to the previous year 2023.



Ministry of Tourism spokesperson Mohammed Al Rasasimah attributed the surge in hospitality licenses to the ministry's dedicated efforts to streamline the licensing process for operators and investors in the sector.



These efforts are part of the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the quality of services offered by hospitality establishments to both domestic and international tourists, especially amid the substantial growth currently being experienced in the Kingdom's tourism industry and the rising number of visitors.

