Nairobi, Kenya - Kenya Airways has appointed Fitsum Abadi Gebrehawaria as its new Cargo Director, marking a significant strategic move as the airline looks to boost its cargo operations.

With over 25 years of industry experience, horning expertise in operational efficiency, strategic market expansion, and the development of robust global networks, Abadi is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating growth across the airline’s cargo division.

Renowned for his tenure as Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the new KQ cargo Director has a distinguished career that includes senior leadership roles with organizations such as Salam Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

Abadi’s appointment comes at a time when Kenya Airways is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan designed to scale up cargo capacities. The airline is eyeing the acquisition of larger freighter aircraft by 2026 to better meet the growing demand, which is currently rising at an annual rate of approximately 11% – nearly double the rate observed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr. Abadi’s appointment represents a significant milestone for Kenya Airways as we delve deeper into our strategic approach to capitalize on emerging opportunities in intra-African trade and global logistics markets. His distinguished record in catalyzing cargo market expansion and fostering enduring customer relationships positions him as the ideal leader to guide our division in achieving our most ambitious performance objectives,” stated Mr. Allan Kilavuka, Group Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways.

Abadi’s strategic vision is anticipated to bolster Kenya Airways’ position as a leader in African cargo logistics, driving the airline forward into a new era of operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

About Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through our Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honoured with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

For more information, visit www.kenya-airways.com

