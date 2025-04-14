Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, is proud to announce the appointment of Klaus Assmann as Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, India & Southeast Asia. A veteran of the industry, Klaus brings nearly four decades of international leadership, with a stellar track record in luxury hotel operations, asset enhancement, strategic development and large-scale mixed-use hospitality projects.

Having led world-class projects and pre-openings across the UK, USA, Germany, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and the Asian subcontinent, Klaus’s global experience adds unparalleled depth to UHM’s leadership team. His international perspective and operational foresight will play a pivotal role in accelerating UHM’s expansion strategy across key growth markets.

In his most recent role as CEO of Aldar Hotels & Hospitality, Klaus managed a portfolio of 25 business units, comprising luxury hotels, marinas, golf courses and beach clubs, with a total of 4,500 rooms in operation and 3,000 more in the development pipeline. He successfully led both managed and franchised assets and during his three-year tenure, oversaw the opening of three flagship destination resorts, cementing Aldar’s presence in the regional luxury hospitality market. During his tenure, Klaus and his team successfully led the deployment of AED 1.6 billion (USD $435 million) in renovation and asset improvement projects, significantly enhancing the value and performance of the company’s hospitality assets.

Prior to Aldar, Klaus held senior leadership roles across a roster of globally revered luxury brands, including Fairmont, Sofitel, Jumeirah, Shangri-La, Park Hyatt and Nikko Hotels. He was the Cluster General Manager for Fairmont The Palm, General Manager at Sofitel Dubai Downtown and Senior Vice President of Hospitality, Events, Retail & Dining at Dubai Parks & Resorts, where he managed integrated lifestyle and entertainment offerings alongside hotel operations—an approach that reflects the future of experiential hospitality.

Klaus also brings extensive pre-opening and development expertise, having played a critical role in launching several of the industry’s most celebrated destinations, including Madinat Jumeirah—where he oversaw its expansive food & beverage programme—as well as Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, The Meydan Hotel, Shangri-La Makati, Manila, Essex House NYC, Nikko Hotel Montcalm, London and luxury island resorts across Thailand and the Maldives.

He lead the Sales & Marketing efforts during his management roles in London and Germany which reiterates his all-round expertise and versatility in hospitality management.

Following a short retirement after his impactful tenure at Aldar, Klaus now returns to the industry with renewed purpose, ready to lead UHM’s next chapter of growth.

“We are honoured to welcome Klaus to UHM at a defining moment in our growth journey,” said Carlos Leal, Chairman and Board Member of United Hospitality Management. “His international pedigree, proven leadership and ability to drive transformation across large-scale, mixed-use portfolios makes him one of our strategic pillars for global expansion. Klaus’s appointment underscores our commitment to continuous growth and excellence in every market we enter.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Klaus will lead UHM’s operations across the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, overseeing all aspects of brand development, operational strategy, performance optimisation and guest experience innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in scaling UHM’s luxury portfolio, reinforcing its position as a standard-bearer for operational excellence in hospitality, particularly in the franchise segment.

“I’m excited to return to hospitality and step into this role at United Hospitality Management,” Klaus Assmann shared. “UHM’s ambition, ethos and commitment to excellence resonate deeply with me. I look forward to working with the talented team to shape the next phase of growth and deliver standout experiences across every property we manage.”

About United Hospitality Management

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. A leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation and management, UHM has partnered with world-class brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 billion in assets under management.

UHM offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation with strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.