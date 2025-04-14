UAE, id8 retail, a leading data-driven retail solutions provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Premal Patel as a Board Advisor to spearhead the company’s strategic expansion across the Middle East region.

With over 30 years of experience across the UK and the GCC, Premal is a renowned leader in retail data, customer loyalty, retail media, and digital transformation. His proven track record with global brands such as Sainsbury’s, Catalina, American

Express and Visa in the GCC; has established him as a key figure in driving profitable customer-centric growth, loyalty strategy, and omni-channel innovation.

As a natural connector and a visionary in customer relationship marketing, Premal brings an unparalleled understanding of the region’s evolving retail landscape and the role of data in shaping its future.

Peter Gleason, CEO & CO- Founder of id8 retail, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Premal to our advisory board. His insights, network, and deep expertise in retail, loyalty, and data monetization are exactly what we need as we build

meaningful partnerships in the Middle East and Emerging Markets. Premal understands what it takes to deliver measurable business outcomes through

innovation and strategic collaboration; he will be instrumental in helping us scale our impact in this dynamic market.

Premal Patel, CEO of TKOP World ltd added saying: “I’m excited to join the id8 retail team at such a pivotal time in their journey. The GCC and Middle East are ready for the next generation of retail innovation; where data, loyalty, and media converge to create richer customer experiences and new revenue streams. I look forward to

building strategic alliances and delivering value for both brands and consumers in the region.”

About id8 retail

id8 retail is a UK-based, data-driven retail partner focused on maximising the value of retail data assets. Through a core offering that includes next-generation loyalty, customer-driven category management, multi-channel retail media, and privacy-

preserving data collaboration, id8 empowers retailers to unlock new growth and monetisation opportunities.