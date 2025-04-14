Dubai, UAE – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is pleased to announce that Liz Perkins has assumed the role of Vice President, Commercial, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Liz most recently served as Vice President, Commercial Operations, Asia Pacific at Hilton and moves to Dubai to take on this new role, which will see her oversee commercial performance at more than 150 hotels across MEA.

Liz has more than 20 years of revenue management and commercial experience across Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA - including five years at Hilton. She began her career with the company in 2019 in Singapore as Vice President, Revenue Management, Asia Pacific. In 2020, she expanded her responsibilities to include Commercial Services, and three years later, she took on leadership of Commercial Operations for the region.

Liz Perkins said, "I’m thrilled to step into this new role at Hilton at such a dynamic time for the MEA region. With 152 hotels across 13 brands already in operation—and more than 200 additional properties in the pipeline—the region is poised for remarkable growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive continued commercial success across our portfolio."

About Hilton

