Malaak El-Baba, General Manager of Visa Egypt, has been awarded the 'Inspiration Award' for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region at the 'Women in Payments' event. This recognition highlights her inspiring impact and prominent role in the financial services sector.

El-Baba won the award after a competitive selection process, standing out among 17 distinguished female leaders from across the region. The award underscores her successful career and positions her as a role model for women's leadership, capable of driving meaningful change in the workplace. It also acknowledges her efforts in empowering women across Egypt and the Middle East.

This recognition serves as a testament to Malaak El-Baba's excellence and leadership in one of the most dynamic and competitive industries worldwide.

Commenting on her achievement, Malaak El-Baba said, 'I am proud to receive the 'Inspiration Award' for the EMEA region, which reflects my professional journey based on the belief in the power of women to create change. This award is a support for every woman aspiring to lead and a message that empowering women is the path toward a more sustainable future in business, promoting balance and social justice.

About Women in Payments

Women in Payments is a global organization of ambitious women from across the payments and fintech industry united by a shared vision: gender parity. Founded in 2012, our growing worldwide community is driven to help level the playing field for women at all levels across our industry.

https://womeninpayments.org/