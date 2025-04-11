Al-Futtaim Automotive has announced the appointment of Katib Belkhodja as Marketing Director for Toyota and Lexus in the UAE. The move places a seasoned executive with broader divisional experience at the helm of the company’s core business, reflecting the strategic importance of Toyota and Lexus as the market grows more competitive.

In his new role, Katib will lead the marketing and communications strategy for both brands, focusing on brand strength, full-funnel performance, and deeper customer engagement. His approach combines customer insight, data-driven decision-making, and an ambition to scale innovative, AI-powered marketing practices.

In his previous role as Director of Customer Centricity for Al-Futtaim Automotive, Katib played a pivotal role in several enterprise-level initiatives—leading the rollout of a new CRM and lead management system, managing the launch of new brands into the portfolio, and pioneering the early adoption of generative AI in both marketing and customer experience. He also led the group’s communications strategy for the COP28 partnership, a milestone in Al-Futtaim’s sustainability agenda.

With a significant year ahead for both Toyota and Lexus—marked by product innovation, experiential campaigns, and a focus on electrified mobility—Katib’s leadership will support continued brand relevance and business resilience in a dynamic environment.

For further information, please feel free to reach out.

For any media inquiries or interview requests related to Toyota and Lexus marketing, please feel free to reach out to us at afa@ipn.ae.