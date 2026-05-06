Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As it prepares for several additions to its hotel portfolio in the coming months, Amsa Hospitality has announced the appointment of Mueen Lababidi as Corporate Director of Operations.

In his new role, Mueen Lababidi will oversee all operations across Amsa Hospitality’s growing portfolio, with a particular focus on pre-opening activities, systems implementation, and performance alignment. He will work closely with property teams and corporate leadership to drive a structured approach to bringing new assets to market.

Lababidi brings extensive experience in the Middle East, having held senior leadership roles with international hospitality brands, including Address Hotels & Resorts and Radisson Hotel Group. His background spans multi-property oversight, pre-opening execution, and operational performance, with a track record of delivering successful hotel launches.

His appointment comes at a time of continued expansion for Amsa Hospitality, as the company advances several projects. These include a pipeline of new hotel openings as well as recently announced developments, such as a residential project in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter in collaboration with AlAkaria.

Commenting on the new appointment, Aamir Riaz, Chief Operating Officer of Amsa Hospitality, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Mueen to Amsa Hospitality at a pivotal moment for the company. As our portfolio continues to expand, strengthening our operational leadership is essential for a well-executed approach across all properties. Mueen’s experience in overseeing pre-opening strategies and managing complex operations will be instrumental as we bring new developments to market.”

About Amsa Hospitality

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry.

For more information, visit amsahospitality.com

Media Contacts

Miret Padovani

PR Consultant, Amsa Hospitality

pr@amsahospitality.com