Dubai: Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, today announced the appointment of John Ireland as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. John has been serving as Acting CEO since March 2023. The Company will announce a new Chief Financial Officer in due course.

Commenting on the appointment Amanat’s Chairman, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, said:

“On behalf of Amanat’s Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the appointment of John Ireland as Chief Executive Officer. Under John’s guidance Amanat has delivered record financial performance in 2023 and executed several strategic initiatives that will deliver future value to shareholders.

“John’s leadership experience, combined with his deep understanding of our business model, industry expertise and track record of success makes him the ideal candidate for this position, and I am confident that he is uniquely positioned to execute and deliver on Amanat’s value creation strategy. We look forward to Amanat’s continued success under John’s leadership.”

John Ireland, Amanat’s Chief Executive Officer, added:

“I am honoured to be offered the opportunity to lead Amanat and our world-class team, as we enter an exciting new phase of accelerated growth. My focus will be on driving value creation and monetization efforts to deliver long-term, sustainable returns for our shareholders.

“Amanat’s two distinct platforms, comprising market leading companies, in the GCC education and healthcare sectors, strongly position us to deliver shareholder value, through continued investments in platform growth and potential monetization of our platforms.”

About Amanat Holdings PJSC

Amanat Holdings PJSC is the region’s leading operator of healthcare and education assets with paid-up capital of AED 2.5 billion. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) since 2014, Amanat’s mandate is to establish, acquire and integrate companies in the healthcare and education sectors; and develop, manage, and operate these companies within the MENA region and beyond.

Amanat’s healthcare platform comprises the leading post-acute care provider in the GCC which includes Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in the UAE and KSA and Sukoon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Al-Malaki Specialist Hospital in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Amanat’s education platform includes Middlesex University Dubai, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London, Human Development Company the leading provider of special education and care services covering educational, medical, and rehabilitation services in KSA, and NEMA Holding, a leading provider of higher education in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

