Dubai, UAE: Amana Capital, the MENA’s leading online financial trading firm, today announced the appointment of Joy Dabeet as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Leveraging her experience, Dabeet will spearhead marketing, comms, product innovation, advertising as well as the brand’s digital marketing initiatives. She will also be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build Amana’s position as a leading digital trading firm and will partner closely with the operations team to drive sales.

Dabeet is a marketing leader with deep expertise in leading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth. Her appointment aligns with Amana’s transformational agenda, as the company continues to grow its existing business and accelerate the expansion and digital transformation across all customer touchpoints.

“Joy is a highly-experienced and talented marketing leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the region’s most well-known brands,” said Muhammad Rasoul, Amana’s Chief Executive Officer. “With her extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to both marketing and communications, and ability to build and inspire teams, I am more than confident that she will propel Amana Capital to the next level.”

Dabeet brings more than 15 years of strategic advertising and marketing experience to Amana. Prior to her appointment, she was Regional Marketing Manager for the MENA region at Amazon, where she was responsible for the promotion, positioning and marketing of the company’s application-centric services. In addition, Dabeet was Senior Marketing Specialist at Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) where she implemented strategic and tactical public-facing 360 marketing campaigns. She has also held various senior management positions leading marketing, innovation, and brand transformation at United Arab Investors, Aramex, and media entities including Arabian Radio Network and Communicorp.

"I am thrilled to be joining the very talented team at Amana at such a pivotal moment for the brand," said Joy Dabeet. “I believe that the firm’s potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire team to build and accelerate the brand’s momentum in the future to come.”

About Amana Capital

Amana is one of the region’s leading specialists in online trading. It provides clients with direct access to the global financial markets, serving clients in over 70 countries across the globe. It operates offices in the UAE, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Lebanon, Mauritius, and Malaysia.

Amana is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority in the United Arab Emirates, the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) in Europe, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Lebanon, the Labuan Financial Securities Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius.