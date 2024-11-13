Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aliph Capital (“Aliph” or “the Company”), a leading GCC mid-market alternative investment manager, announces Gaurav Wadhwa has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Gaurav joins Aliph’s growing team of experienced private equity leaders, led by Founder and CEO Huda Al-Lawati. The Company is an ADGM domiciled alternative investment manager - targeting high quality mid-sized companies across the GCC - employing an active approach focused on value creation and digital transformation.

Gaurav has over 20 years’ experience in private equity, investment banking, corporate finance, business strategy / operations, and organisation building - across various sectors and geographies.

Across his career, he has been involved in over USD 3 billion of fundraising across capital markets, M&A and private equity

Prior to joining Aliph, Gaurav was India CEO at Al Dahra India, a multinational agribusiness, where his remit included planning and implementation of the ADQ backed UAE - India Food Security Corridor.

Before joining Al Dahra, Gaurav was a Director and Co-Head of the Central Strategy Office at The Abraaj Group – the global private equity firm with operations across six continents – and worked closely with the leadership team on investment screening, post investment value creation and other strategic initiatives. Prior to the Abraaj Group, he worked at Goldman Sachs India, focusing on M&A and capital market transactions across sectors.

Huda Al-Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to Aliph Capital. His investment and operating experience / insights will be invaluable as we target further transactions across the GCC; provide strategic support to our portfolio companies and build our leadership role in the region’s private equity sector.”

Gaurav Wadhwa, Managing Director at Aliph Capital, said:

“I am thrilled to join Aliph Capital and look forward to working closely with Huda and the wider team. The GCC’s private equity sector is at an exciting juncture; particularly in relation to mid-market businesses. Aliph’s active approach to target this underserved mid-market segment with a strong focus on digital transformation will be instrumental in establishing Aliph as a preferred and differentiated partner in the region.”

Gaurav’s appointment follows a period of sustained growth for Aliph, with the Company strengthening its team with several recent hires.

