Muscat - Al Mouj Muscat’s Chief Executive Officer, Nasser Al Sheibani, has stepped down after nearly two decades of service. His leadership has played a defining role in shaping one of Oman’s most distinguished integrated lifestyle destinations.

Nasser has been part of the Al Mouj Muscat journey since 2007, contributing from its earliest development phase through to its evolution into a fully established, award-winning mixed-use destination. Since becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2015, he has led the organisation through a period of sustained growth and transformation, overseeing the delivery of more than 3,300 residential units across apartments, villas, and townhouses, alongside four hotels, 96 retail outlets, and 61 community amenities.

Under his leadership, Al Mouj Muscat expanded its masterplan with landmark developments including Golf Beach Residences, Murooj Lanes, Azura Beach Residences, and the Business Park, while maintaining a strong commitment to placemaking, with green spaces now accounting for 37% of the overall development. The destination has attracted buyers from more than 90 countries, with over 8,000 residents representing 90 nationalities now calling Al Mouj Muscat home.

During his time, the organisation also delivered significant commercial and operational growth, including revenue growth of more than 150%, customer satisfaction levels of 92%, and a Customer Experience Index of 940 out of 1,000. Al Mouj Muscat has further contributed more than OMR 3.7 million to community initiatives spanning education, sport, environmental stewardship, and social development, while supporting the creation of over 2,200 jobs, with an Omanisation rate of 67% and 40% female representation in senior leadership roles.

Saif Al Yaarubi, Chairman of the Board of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Nasser Al Sheibani for his outstanding leadership and long-standing contribution to Al Mouj Muscat. Nasser has been at the heart of this organisation since its early days, playing a defining role in its development and success. His vision, commitment, and steady leadership have helped establish Al Mouj Muscat as one of the region’s most respected integrated lifestyle destinations. We are especially grateful for the legacy he leaves behind and the foundations he has laid for the future.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Nasser Al Sheibani said: “Leading Al Mouj Muscat has been one of the greatest privileges of my career, but what has made it truly meaningful is the people. Together, we have built something far beyond a development; we have built a community. We have achieved a great deal as a team, navigating challenges, delivering milestones, and shaping a destination we can all be proud of. None of this happens without dedication, belief, and a shared sense of purpose.”

He added, “As I step away, I do so with enormous confidence in what lies ahead. The strength of this organisation has always been its people, and I have no doubt that Al Mouj Muscat’s best years are still to come.”

Looking ahead, the Board has appointed Ahmed Al Massan as Acting Chief Executive Officer. Ahmed joined Al Mouj Muscat in 2008 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018, where he has played a key role in strengthening the organisation’s financial performance, governance, and long-term strategic planning.

His leadership has contributed to the company’s operational resilience and sustained growth over the years. With deep institutional knowledge and extensive experience within the organisation, Ahmed brings continuity and stability as Al Mouj Muscat enters its next chapter.

Al Mouj Muscat remains firmly focused on delivering its long-term vision of a world-class integrated lifestyle destination and contributing to Oman’s broader economic and tourism development goals. This next phase builds on a strong foundation and continues the journey of shaping a vibrant and sustainable community for generations to come.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 9,000 residents from 94 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf courses and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.