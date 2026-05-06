The Iran war had no “significant” impact on Retal Urban Development Company’s results for the first quarter of 2026, due to limited disruption to some supply chains, according to the company’s chief financial officer.



Nearly 80 percent of the materials, such as iron, cement and cables, are purchased from the local market while only a small part is imported, Ammar Al Ghoul to Al Arabiya.



He said that the company can continue operations for “several weeks without a significant impact if the crisis persists”.



Al Ghoul stated that Saudi Arabia has several ports, including those on the Red Sea, which helped mitigate the impact of the Strait of Hormuz.



Retal’s net profit declined by 12.92 percent year-on-year to SAR 59.3 million in the first quarter of 2026. The profit fell 42.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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