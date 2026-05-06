The MEA Markets UAE Business Awards 2026 have announced Nadim Zidan as the Best Crypto Thought Leader of the Year, marking a significant milestone in the region’s rapidly evolving digital economy. MEA Markets, headquartered in London, is renowned for its annual awards that celebrate excellence across diverse business sectors, including economy, innovation, and leadership. The magazine’s rigorous nomination and selection processes ensure that only the top ranking professionals and companies are recognised, making these awards a benchmark for business success in the Middle East and Africa.

Nadim Zidan, whose insightful articles and in-depth market analysis have consistently ranked among the best sources for crypto intelligence, has been a driving force in elevating awareness about digital currencies in the UAE. His thought leadership has guided investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers alike, helping the UAE secure its position as a top global destination for crypto innovation. Zidan’s dedication to sharing knowledge has not only educated the market but has also inspired a new generation of local talent to enter the blockchain and digital asset space.

Receiving the MEA Markets award, Zidan expressed that this recognition serves as a powerful motivation to continue spreading accurate information and fostering responsible growth in the crypto markets.

The MEA Markets UAE Business Awards are widely regarded as a leading platform for identifying the best and most innovative companies and individuals in the region. By spotlighting high achievers such as Nadim Zidan, MEA Markets continues to shape the narrative around business excellence and market leadership, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a hub for groundbreaking economic and technological advancement.