H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, participates in a fireside chat at Make it in the Emirates on "Allocating Capital in a Technology-Driven World: The UAE as an Investment Platform", positioning the UAE as a destination of choice for resilient global operations

H.E. Alsuwaidi: “Today, manufacturing stands as the fifth-largest sector for FDI into the country, representing 7% of our total FDI stock.”

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber: “The UAE is transitioning towards an economic model that supports advanced manufacturing, enhances competitiveness and efficiency, and focuses on value creation.”

Newly released Advanced Manufacturing whitepaper, authored in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, charts the UAE's evolution into a global hub for advanced manufacturing, anchored in innovation, technology, and high-value production

Ministry of Investment also unveils Atlas, a dynamic geospatial platform that gives global investors real-time access to investment insights, sectors, and opportunities across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, The Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, has launched a new whitepaper titled "UAE: A snapshot of manufacturing excellence – Advancing into future industries". The report offers an in-depth perspective on the UAE’s manufacturing landscape as one of the world's most advanced, innovation-driven, and investment-ready industrial ecosystems.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group.

This strategic announcement comes at a time when global supply chains are being rapidly reshaped, positioning the UAE as a compelling investment destination that offers investors a stable and supportive environment, alongside advanced industrial and technological readiness. These strengths are embedded within the UAE’s industrial model, which is underpinned by forward-looking policies, an enabling business environment, incentives and enablers, robust regulatory frameworks, world-class infrastructure, highly efficient logistics networks, and national programmes and initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates.

The whitepaper reflects on the UAE’s evolution from a traditional, resource-based industrial base into a diversified, high-value manufacturing hub spanning heavy industries, chemicals, machinery and equipment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, space sector, hydrogen and renewable energy, and extending to advanced and future industries, powered by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies . It outlines how an ambitious government vision, deliberate policy choices, world-class infrastructure, and a forward-looking investment ecosystem have positioned the UAE as a strategic destination for international manufacturers seeking scale, innovation, and access to global markets.

Commenting on the paper, H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, said: “The UAE's manufacturing landscape today is defined by technology, innovation, and a relentless focus on high-value production. Attracting international capital into advanced manufacturing is central to our long-term economic vision; it strengthens industrial capacity, accelerates the diversification of our economy, develops national talent, and deepens our integration into global value chains. In the decade leading to 2024, international investors committed close to US$ 33 billion in manufacturing-related FDI into the UAE, and today manufacturing stands as the fifth-largest sector for FDI into the country, representing 7% of our total FDI stock. These are clear signals that global manufacturers recognise the depth of opportunity, the quality of talent, and the pace of innovation that define the UAE's investment and manufacturing ecosystems.”

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, added: “Guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, our country has entered a new phase of sustainable industrial transformation, transitioning towards a model focused on manufacturing, exports, value creation, and strengthening industrial and technological competitiveness in global markets.”

H.E. added: “Driven by a clear national vision, industry is no longer solely an economic option, but a strategic necessity to strengthen economic resilience, support supply chains, and drive sustainable growth. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology continues to work towards developing an integrated national ecosystem in collaboration with strategic partners across government entities and the private sector. The launch of the whitepaper on advanced manufacturing in the UAE reflects a collaborative approach built on coordination, unified national efforts, and the deployment of advanced technologies to provide investors with a comprehensive and clear view of the opportunities available, while connecting global capital with opportunities in the UAE, enhancing economic integration and accelerating growth and investment. I would also like to take this opportunity to commend the role of the Ministry of Investment in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for investment and attracting foreign investment flows that support the national economy.”

The UAE’s industrial exports increased by 25% in 2025, reaching AED 262 billion, while medium- and high-tech industrial exports increased to AED 92 billion, surpassing the country’s 2031 target six years ahead of schedule. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most competitive and future-ready destinations for investment in advanced manufacturing.

The report highlights the central role of foreign direct investment in the UAE's industrial transformation. Between 2015 and 2024, the UAE attracted 251 manufacturing-related FDI projects, representing total capital investment commitments of US$ 32.7 billion and generating an estimated 38,684 jobs. The United States, the United Kingdom, and India emerged as the top source countries by number of projects over the decade, followed by Germany and China, reflecting the growing confidence of investors from across mature and emerging markets in the UAE's industrial proposition. Advanced manufacturing is one of the priority investment sectors identified under the UAE’s National Investment Strategy 2031 – positioning it a core pillar of the UAE’s long-term economic diversification agenda.

The whitepaper also underscores the scale of the UAE's industrial ambition. Under Operation 300 Billion, the UAE aims to raise the manufacturing sector's GDP contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031 – a target that is already 63% achieved. Complementary national programmes, including Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value Program, and the Technology Transformation Program, are accelerating the localization of high-value production, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and the integration of UAE manufacturers into global value chains.

As part of the Ministry's participation at Make it in the Emirates, H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi also joined a fireside chat on "Allocating Capital in a Technology-Driven World: The UAE as an Investment Platform", where he discussed how a more fragmented and volatile global environment is reshaping the way international investors allocate capital.

When asked about how the UAE is positioning itself as a leading investment destination in the current global context, H.E. Alsuwaidi said: “In an increasingly fragmented global environment, investors are prioritising resilience, stability, and certainty of execution. These are the fundamentals on which the UAE's investment ecosystem has been built – they remain unchanged, and they are the ones that will carry us forward. Investors are looking beyond short-term market cycles toward long-term clarity, and this is reflected in the UAE's FDI inflows over the past decade, which have grown by more than 20% on average annually, underscoring the sustained confidence of global investors in our long-term trajectory.”

Alongside the whitepaper, the Ministry of Investment also unveiled Atlas, a dynamic geospatial platform designed to unlock investment insights across the UAE. Atlas gives global investors real-time access to the UAE's investment landscape through an interactive map and powerful analytics, enabling users to visualise investment projects, explore sectors and regions, apply filters by source country, project type, and free zone, and generate custom reports by country or sector.

The unveiling of Atlas at Make it in the Emirates demonstrates how advanced technology can be harnessed to enhance investment decision-making and deepen investor engagement with the UAE. By turning complex data into investment insights, Atlas helps investors identify trends and uncover high-potential clusters across the seven Emirates. The platform reinforces the Ministry's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and investor enablement – connecting global capital with opportunities in the UAE through a single, intuitive interface.

Together, the launch of the advanced manufacturing whitepaper and the Atlas platform reinforce the Ministry’s mission to position the UAE as a leading destination for international investment, and reaffirm its steadfast commitment to broadening opportunities for global investors, innovators, and industrial partners.

The full whitepaper is available here.

Learn more about Atlas here.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering public and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

Media Inquiries

media@investuae.gov.ae