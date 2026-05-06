Dubai, UAE – Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has appointed Corey Deng as Chief Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer (CSPO) for its Middle East and Central Asia Region, underscoring its continued focus on strengthening cybersecurity and privacy governance across the region.

In this role, Corey Deng will lead Huawei’s regional cybersecurity and privacy strategy, overseeing frameworks spanning cybersecurity, data protection, AI security, and privacy compliance. He will work closely with customers, partners, and regulators to further advance Huawei’s end-to-end cybersecurity assurance system and support the region’s evolving digital landscape.

Corey Deng brings over 18 years of experience within Huawei, having joined the company in 2008. His career reflects a combination of technical depth and international leadership across both mature and emerging markets.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Chief Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer at Huawei’s Digital Power Business Unit Headquarters. He has also held roles as Cybersecurity Director and Vice President of Solutions Sales in the United Kingdom, Solutions Sales Director in the Netherlands, and earlier positions in Research and Development as a Marketing Manager and IC Chipset Designer.

Commenting on the appointment, Phillip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said: “Cybersecurity and privacy are foundational to building a trusted digital ecosystem. Corey Deng’s experience and leadership will further strengthen our ability to support clients and partners with secure, resilient solutions aligned to the region’s digital ambitions.”

Corey Deng added: “As digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East and Central Asia, trust must remain central to innovation. I look forward to working with stakeholders across the region to strengthen cybersecurity and privacy frameworks that enable sustainable and secure growth.”

The region faces a complex threat situation, which is influenced by ongoing geopolitical dynamics. As rapid technology adoption expands the attack surface, Huawei emphasizes that traditional security must evolve and adapt to the new era by focusing on sovereign AI infrastructure and quantum safety.

Under Deng’s leadership, Huawei will continue to integrate cybersecurity and privacy protection into its products, solutions, and internal governance practices. This appointment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting a secure and trustworthy digital environment across the Middle East and Central Asia.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 213,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

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