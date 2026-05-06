London, UK - MAS Markets, a leading multi-asset liquidity provider serving institutional clients globally, today announced the appointment of Saul Knapp as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), marking a significant step in the firm’s continued global expansion and commitment to robust risk governance.

Saul Knapp joins MAS Markets with extensive experience across financial services, bringing a proven track record in building and leading risk functions within fast-scaling, multi-jurisdictional organisations. His appointment reinforces MAS Markets’ focus on strengthening its infrastructure as demand grows from brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional trading firms worldwide.

In his role as CRO, Saul will oversee all aspects of enterprise risk management, ensuring the firm maintains best-in-class standards across market, operational, and credit risk frameworks, while aligning with evolving global regulatory requirements.

Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of MAS Markets, commented:

"Bringing Saul on board as Chief Risk Officer is a key milestone for MAS Markets. As we continue to expand our global footprint, strengthening our risk infrastructure is critical. Saul’s experience across complex regulatory environments and his ability to build scalable, high-performance risk functions make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His appointment reflects our long-term commitment to delivering institutional-grade solutions built on trust, transparency, and robust governance."

Commenting on his appointment, Saul Knapp, Chief Risk Officer at MAS Markets, added:

"MAS Markets has built a strong reputation as a forward-thinking liquidity provider with a clear focus on institutional clients. I’m excited to join the firm at this stage of its growth and to contribute to strengthening its global risk framework. There is a strong opportunity to further enhance operational resilience, leverage technology, and support the company’s continued expansion across key markets."

Saul’s appointment comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny and market complexity, as institutional clients demand greater transparency, resilience, and risk oversight from liquidity providers.

The appointment underscores MAS Markets’ broader strategy to invest in senior leadership, technology, and infrastructure, positioning the firm for its next phase of growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About MAS Markets

MAS Markets is an FCA-regulated multi-asset liquidity provider offering deep institutional liquidity, advanced trading technology, and tailored solutions to brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders. With infrastructure hosted in LD4 and TY3 data centres and partnerships with Tier 1 banking institutions, MAS Markets delivers high-performance execution and innovative trading solutions to clients worldwide.

MAS Group is a global multi asset financial markets organisation with a focus on institutional trading, liquidity solutions and funds management. We own and operate three entities:

MAS Markets:

Institutional trading and liquidity services (FX, Commodities, Metals, Indices).

MAS Digital:

Digital asset liquidity provider offering secure and transparent access to the growing digital ecosystem.

MAS Fund:

Funds management company dedicated to strategic, long-term growth through multi asset alternative investment strategies.

Multi Asset Solutions Limited is a company registered in England and Wales with company number 12590608 and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number (FRN) 926482. Our registered address is 131 Finsbury Pavement, London EC2A 1NT.

+44 (0) 208 61 62 303

info@mas-group.com

https://mas-group.com/

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