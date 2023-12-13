Ajman Bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Maryam Al Shorafa, has been honored with the esteemed WOMANi 2023 Award by Cambridge IFA in ‘Women Influential Award’ category. This award recognizes exceptional women leaders in the financial and insurance sectors, highlighting their contributions to the industry.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Maryam Al Shorafa on her achievement, stating, “With an outstanding all-round experience of nearly two decades, Maryam represents the successful leadership model at Ajman Bank. She has been playing an instrumental role in supporting the bank’s vision and long-term growth through her strategic marketing perspective and innovative policy acumen in the most critical areas. Her recognition by the WOMANi 2023 Award is not only a testament to her exceptional capabilities and dedication but also a source of pride for our entire team at Ajman Bank. We are committed to empowering women and promoting diversity and inclusion within the financial industry, and believe, together we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.”

“I am highly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Maryam. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire marketing and communications team at Ajman Bank. Above all, it symbolizes our collective efforts and collaborative spirit and drive for excellence. I am extremely grateful for the support and inspiration I have received from my colleagues, mentors, and the broader community, which has been integral to this achievement.”

Part of the Cambridge WOMANi Award Programme was the Symposium that provides a forum for women leaders and experts in Islamic business and finance to share insights and wisdom. This year's theme, ‘The Evolution of Women in Islamic Business & Finance: Past, Present, and Future,’ perfectly encapsulated the journey and achievements of women in this vital sector where Maryam played a pivotal role sharing her extensive knowledge as the Session Chair of the panel ‘From Pioneers to Powerhouses: Tracing the Impact of Women in Islamic Finance’.

As a member of the executive committee, Maryam is responsible for the strategic market positioning of Ajman Bank and leads the enterprise-wide brand and media strategy for both consumer and commercial products and services. In addition, she overseas customer research and analytics as well as wealth management marketing programs for the organisation.

