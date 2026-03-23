UAE: Ajmal Dubai announced its latest association with the global leading Indian Superstar Ranveer Singh as the new face of the company in India and UAE. With Ranveer’s electrifying on-screen presence and aura of individuality, the Indian Superstar has proven himself to be the perfect fit for the brand’s philosophy of self-expression through the power of fragrance.

Three iconic Ajmal Dubai fragrances are featured by Ranveer Singh, each representing a distinct facet of modern expression. Aristocrat is a refined woody-fresh masculine fragrance with a hint of Oud that reflects structure and depth; Aurum Summer is a vibrant fruity-floral unisex scent that captures warmth and effortless charm; while Wisal Layl is a sensual woody fragrance designed for intimate, memorable moments. Together, these fragrances capture the many dimensions of charisma and confidence, qualities that make Ranveer Singh the perfect face of the brand.

Ranveer Singh, Brand Ambassador, Ajmal Dubai, said, "Ajmal Dubai stands for heritage, craftsmanship and the idea that fragrance is an extension of personality, and that is something I connect with deeply. Becoming the face of the brand felt like a natural fit. The current campaign reflects that spirit through fragrances like Aristocrat, Aurum Summer and Wisal Layl, each representing a different side of confidence, energy and intimacy. To me, these are not just perfumes; they are experiences that allow people to step into their own unseen power."

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Group, said, "Ranveer Singh is more than a face for Ajmal Dubai; he is a collaborator who shares our vision for self-expression and creativity. The current campaign combines 75 years of perfumery expertise with contemporary storytelling. We have always believed that the most powerful thing about a person is what cannot always be seen, and this campaign is our way of celebrating that unseen power."

Aristocrat, Aurum Summer, and Wisal Layl along with Ajmal’s most popular fragrances are available across Ajmal’s retail boutiques, leading fragrance retailers, and major online platforms across the UAE and internationally. Ajmal will further strengthen its global footprint with the opening of flagship stores in London, Shanghai, and New York next year, reinforcing its long-term commitment to key international luxury markets.

About Ajmal Dubai: Rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery, Ajmal Perfumes began its perfumery journey with the world’s oldest form of fragrances: perfume oils. Over the last 75 years, Ajmal has carved a unique niche in the global fragrance industry as a fully integrated producer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer. Offering a rich portfolio that blends traditional Arabian compositions with modern Western perfumery. Ajmal is especially renowned for its mastery in crafting the most exquisite Oud and Oud-related products. Today, Ajmal’s retail presence spans 350+ exclusive showrooms across the GCC and worldwide, with distribution in over 60 countries and a strong footprint across 80+ duty-free and travel retail points globally.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Dimple Menezes dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Tel: +971 58 644 6608

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates