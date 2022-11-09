Following the appointment, women now represent 36% of ADSS’ executive management team, beating the 24% industry average

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADSS, the Abu Dhabi and London-based financial services firm, has announced that Holly Joint will join the firm as its Global Chief Operating Officer to support the firm through its ambitious growth strategy, leveraging her expertise in digital transformation amid the introduction of hyper-personalised products and services.

Targeting the expansion of its institutional and retail client base in the UK, Europe and the Middle East, ADSS’ growth strategy will see the firm deploy cutting-edge technology to provide industry-leading services and products to its clients. In her new role, Holly will be responsible for spearheading the development and execution of this strategy, enhancing operational efficiencies to allow the firm to better service its client base.

Holly brings over 20 years of executive management experience, with a career focused on developing and executing business and digital transformation strategies that deliver sustainable growth. Prior to joining ADSS, Holly led digital transformation at a group level for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), enacting the digital strategy to enhance the customer experience and strengthen operational performance and governance. Before her role at ADCB, Holly was Chief Transformation Officer for Farah Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral Asset Management. She also brings an entrepreneurial mindset through her experience with start-ups, working in Accenture’s eCommerce Innovation Centre earlier in her career, alongside launching and running a business with British entrepreneur Peter Jones.

On the new appointment, Mahmood Al Mahmood, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ADSS, said: “Rapidly deploying cutting-edge technology will be essential as ADSS becomes an industry-leading brokerage that delivers best-in-class client services and products. Holly’s remarkable experience in leading businesses through digital transformation will help us progress at an accelerated pace, allowing us to fully capitalise on the opportunities in front of us.”

Discussing her priorities in her new role, Holly Joint, COO of ADSS, said: “Through employing next generation technologies both to enhance our internal operations and to reimagine our products and services for clients, there is a significant opportunity for ADSS to substantially ramp-up its wider growth strategy. It is certainly an exciting time to be joining ADSS and I’m looking forward to working with the high-calibre team in this next phase of ADSS’ journey.”

With Holly’s appointment, women now represent 36% of ADSS’ executive management team, significantly surpassing the global industry average of 24%, according to Deloitte. In line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and various initiatives led by the UAE’s leadership, ADSS has prioritised levelling the playing field for women in financial services, fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace across its London and Abu Dhabi offices.

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet this goal, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

