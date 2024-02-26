Dubai – Action Hotels Company (AHC), a subsidiary of Action Group Holding Company K.S.C.C (Kuwait) and a leading hospitality company with a robust presence in the GCC and Australia, proudly announces the appointment of Yasser Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Nicolas Anghelopoulos as the Director of Operations, heralding a new era of growth in hospitality excellence and service commitment for the company.

Yasser Ahmed is a well-recognized hospitality executive with over 30 years of proven track record in successfully managing operations across the globe. Yasser has been an integral part of Action Hotels Company since 2019 and now assumes the role of CEO, succeeding a remarkable journey as the Chief Operating Officer. In his statement, Yasser Ahmed articulated, "I am honored to be appointed as CEO of Action Hotels Company. Together, we will build upon our legacy of hospitality excellence, innovate with purpose, expansion and forge new pathways in the industry. With a commitment to guest satisfaction and operational excellence, we will lead Action Hotels Company into a future of growth, resilience, and unparalleled service offering better value and returns for all stake holders."

His appointment reflects the company's dedication to nurturing talent from within and acknowledging remarkable contributions to the organization's success.

Nicolas Anghelopoulos, a seasoned professional with Action Hotels since 2018, assumes the pivotal position of Director of Operations, bringing forth a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to operational excellence. Commenting on his new role, Nicolas emphasized, "As Director of Operations at Action Hotels, I am dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation across our properties. Through strategic leadership and a relentless pursuit of guest satisfaction, we will elevate the standard of hospitality and exceed expectations at every turn. Together, we will drive operational efficiency, maximize profitability, and create unforgettable experiences for our guests around the world."

Nicolas Anghelopoulos's promotion from his previous role as Area General Manager of Action Hotels in Oman and Jordan underscores his exceptional leadership skills and unwavering dedication to the company's vision.

As a leading Owner, Developer, and Manager of 14 branded three-and four-star hotels with 2,500 rooms across the Middle East and Australia, Action Hotels reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch service in 2024 and beyond. The company's focus remains steadfast on guest satisfaction and operational excellence, ensuring that every guest experience is memorable and enriching.

The appointments of Yasser Ahmed and Nicolas Anghelopoulos mark a significant milestone in Action Hotels' journey towards continued growth, innovation, and service excellence.

About Action Hotels:

Action Hotels is a renowned hospitality brand recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences across the Middle East and Australia. As a subsidiary of Action Group Holding Company K.S.C.C (Kuwait), Action Hotels specializes in owning, developing, and managing hotels. Action Hotels currently operates 14 branded three-and four-star hotels with 2,500 rooms with an ambition to grow further. The portfolio includes strategically located properties in Dubai, Kuwait, Manama, Amman, Sharjah, Muscat, Sohar, and Melbourne, each designed to exceed guest expectations with modern amenities and personalized service. With a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement, Action Hotels is dedicated to setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.

For more details, visit www.actionhotels.com

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Blaisen Tom, Director of E-commerce & Digital Distribution on blaisen@actionhotels.com