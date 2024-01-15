Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reflecting its continuous excellence in research and innovation, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development and Professor of Electrical Engineering, received a patent in the field of quantum technology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent titled ‘System for Coherent Microwave Transmission Using a Non-Refrigerated Waveguide’ is designed to redefine the landscape of quantum communication. With the potential to enhance the efficiency and reliability of quantum computing, this invention promises to revolutionize practical applications across diverse industries. It will pave the way towards the realization of sought-after modular superconducting quantum computers capable of containing thousands or millions of qubits. In addition, the patent will offer ADU’s students the opportunity to advance their knowledge within the high-tech sector and equip them with the needed skillset to excel in research and innovation in their careers.

Prof. Qasymeh's research contributes to the efficient scaling of quantum computation by connecting separate quantum nodes through coherent signaling. The research presented significant discoveries emphasizing the importance of reducing noise levels, employing cryogenic preamplification, exploring modular quantum computing, achieving quantum supremacy and scalability, and enhancing cost-efficiency.

This breakthrough in quantum microwave transmission aligns with the strategic goals of ADU to lead innovation and position the UAE as a global player in advanced technology. Such scientific achievement contributes to building a knowledge-based economy, fostering economic diversification, and developing a skilled workforce.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development and Professor of Electrical Engineering at ADU, said: “With the continues empowerment provided by Abu Dhabi University, I am honored to receive the US patent in quantum technology. This achievement was made possible thanks to the University’s leadership and their continuous support, providing faculty members access to world-class resources and facilities dedicated towards impactful research that positively affect both the community and students. This accomplishment emphasizes the University’s commitment to overcoming challenges and shaping the future of quantum technology for the coming generations. ADU’s success serves as a testament to its commitment to academic excellence, fostering a culture of innovation, and producing graduates who are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the future.”

Recently, ADU announced the achievement of its faculty members in publishing 3,000 research publications in the international Scopus Index, with 80% of the University’s publications issued in the Q1 and Q2 categories, the research represents a hallmark for top-tier universities around the world. The publications covered multidisciplinary themes, including engineering and technology, health science, business, finance, and economics.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com