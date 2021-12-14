Abu Dhabi, UAE/Manama, Bahrain : Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor with US $243 billion assets under management, and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate strategic cooperation between the two institutions.

As part of the MoU, Mubadala and Mumtalakat will explore worldwide co-investment opportunities. They will also exchange knowledge and best practices to enhance their respective investment and operational capabilities.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, said: “We are excited to collaborate with a likeminded institution, such as Mumtalakat, who share our commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships. The agreement signed today will not only create a platform to enable us to explore mutually beneficial co-investment opportunities around the globe, but it will also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen our respective organisations’ investment platforms.”

HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, Mumtalakat's CEO, said: "Mumtalakat is committed to helping drive the economic transformation of the Kingdom of Bahrain by continuing to grow and add value to our portfolio. Our partnership with Mubadala not only strengthens our collective operational capacity but also bolsters historical ties, which supports our work in transforming the Bahraini economy.”

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company

Mumtalakat, the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

Further details on Mumtalakat can be found at www.mumtalakat.bh

