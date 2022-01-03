PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Modern Freight Company (MFC) has launched MFC Extreme - Sports & Event Solutions, a specialised division in the MFC Group, offering event logistics and modular solutions for events across the Middle East and internationally.
Established in 1977, MFC is one of the UAE’s early pioneers in providing end-to-end logistics solutions for the event industry and has handled hundreds of events over the years.
Laurance Langdon, MFC Group’s General Manager, introduces further: “Many events have been postponed or cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the events begin to return to the calendar, the timing is right to augment our sports and event solutions to meet the growing demand from clients who need expertise and experience in this niche sector.
MFC Extreme further enhances the company’s bespoke solutions, providing unique event modular solutions, ideal for event retail, hospitality and media requirements, using the company’s fabrication division, MFC Concepts. Through an exclusive regional manufacturing partnership with Continest, an innovative foldable container solution born in Hungary, MFC Concepts manufactures and supplies these containers to help reduce the events’ carbon footprint through reduced transportation, with 10 x 20ft containers being loaded per truck. Each container take minutes to setup, and can be stored on-site with minimal space requirements.
MFC Extreme unique advantage
With sustainability being important for many event hosts, MFC has brought together logistics and on-site solutions which fit perfectly with the events looking to prove they are ‘green’.”
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.