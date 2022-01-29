Dubai, UAE: Cyber Gear has launched a community platform for people in the Web3, Meta, NFT, Blockchain, AR/VR/MR/XR, and AI/Big Data space to join and network with each other.

The metaverse is an open ecosystem where physical, digital, and virtual realities merge into one universe. As the world enters Web 3.0, the emerging metaverse is going to challenge the way businesses currently operate and it is time for brands to reimagine their marketing strategies.

According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, a Web3 company – “There have been more than 10,000 articles published within the last 30 days about the Metaverse. Clearly, the metaverse is the new topic of all conversations. We have built Meta Shapers to have curated conversations about the Metaverse, which offers trillion-dollar opportunities to organisations and individuals within the next 5 years. We are organizing monthly webinars on meta-related topics via ONLYwebinars.com to create a well-informed and closely-knit community that can reach out to qualified talent pool for building the meta ventures.”

Cyber Gear recently organized a webinar with over 500 attendees from 77 countries, entitled, ‘Is your brand future-sensing the Web 3.0, Meta, and NFT's?’. The webinar can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrzAuGQgjug

The podcast is also accessible on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/episode/5UZ0DI1U5wHtrvSta2JBYe

Meta Shapers is going to be an all-inclusive community. Even meta enthusiasts can join by registering at www.meta-shapers.com

About Cyber Gear

As metaverse consultants, we can bring your business case to Web 3.0. We can discuss how the metaverse could add significant business value to your company. We will then facilitate the process of creating the required infrastructure to meet your metaverse needs. Whether you would like to host events and meet new people in Decentraland, or you would like to create a private digital space of content sharing, we have the skill set required to make this a reality.

We also have experience in launching NFT projects with all kinds of utilities, from art projects to play-to-earn game projects to NFT authentication services. Cyber Gear can help brands in exploring various activation opportunities to engage with wider audiences.

Cyber Gear services include the design of knowledge portals, intranets, e-CRM, e-business, CMS, e-commerce & mobile applications, Social Media and, digital campaigns. As partners in expanding your business, every digital solution we bring to the table is backed by meaningful strategy – to enhance your brand presence and build an online community.

For more information, contact Cyber Gear at info@cyber-gear.com

