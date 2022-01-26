To date, there have been more than 355 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

Medlab Middle East continues until 27 January

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with more than 355 million confirmed cases, this year, Medlab Middle East Congress hosted a special track entitled COVID-19 updates, which opened under the theme ‘Are we prepared for the next pandemic?’.

The track brought together global experts and leading voices in SARS-CoV-2 virology, immunology, vaccines, clinical care, therapeutic guidelines, and trials.

The speakers included Dr Mohammed Yousef Karim, Division Chief of Hematopathology, Sidra Medicine; Dr Gehad Eltayeb ElGhazali, Consultant Physician and Service Lead Immunologist, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; Dr Jehad Saleh Abdalla, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Rahba Hospital; and her H.E Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson UAE Health sector, and Executive Director, ADPHC.

Key topics included the immunology of COVID-19 – the mechanisms, clinical outcomes, diagnostics, and other perspectives, as well as further developments and research on COVID 19 vaccines, new variants and the skills, tools and technologies required to combat future outbreaks.

The track also included the latest science on COVID-19, reviewing different types of tests, vaccines, ongoing research – in addition to deliberations on how lab professionals continue to provide lab services and support.

Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director for Informa Markets, said: “Medlab Middle East developed this dedicated track specifically to enable laboratory professionals to evaluate COVID-19 management strategies in the lab by identifying the latest updates in diagnostic testings, discussing post-COVID-19 preventive measures and appraising research and development on vaccines, all vital components in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 tests can detect either SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or antibodies that your body makes after getting COVID-19 or after getting vaccinated. A viral test, including rapid tests and laboratory tests, tells you if you are infected with SARS-CoV-2, use samples from the nose or mouth. In contrast, “antibody” or “serology” tests may tell you if you have had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

This year, the Medlab Middle East Exhibition showcases affordable and high-performance COVID-19 testing solutions from across the globe, with more than 400 exhibitors and 38 exhibiting countries, including ten country pavilions giving a truly international representation of COVID-19 management solutions from across the world.

For example, UAE-based Gulf Med FZCO is at Medlab Middle East to highlight the BioGX pixel 16 real-time PCR testing platform, which can run 16 individual patient samples in approximately 45 minutes. Similarly, ThermoFisher Scientific are at Medlab Middle East to promote the QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, which enables all the necessary steps for digital PCR - compartmentalising, thermal cycling, and data acquisition - to be conducted on a single instrument. It also allows for 95% of the sample to be analysed, delivering more accurate data to help researchers find the information they are seeking.

Meanwhile, Chinese-based Wondfo is highlighting a clinical management solution for COVID-19 patients, looking at the inflammatory response, bacterial co-infections, cardiac damage and coagulopathy, helping healthcare professionals make clinical decisions and evaluate after treatment.

Seegene Inc, the Korean manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic products, showcased their latest all-in-one solution for molecular testing. The fully automated system on the show, the STARlet-AIOS, can determine the exact cause of various ailments, from a dry cough and fever to headaches and pneumonia.

According to Bassam Bibi, Divisional Vice President, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, a highlight for him this year at Medlab Middle East is self-test rapid diagnostic antigen, he said: “We have created a vending machine, which is being shown for the first time here at Medlab that provides rapid self-tests. The role of rapid diagnostics is becoming more and more important, which is something we have recognised, and are showcasing this year.”

Medlab Middle East continues today, focusing on Clinical Microbiology and Clinical Chemistry as they return to the conference schedule. Keys sessions include Protein Markers & Proteomics, and Point of Care Testing & Hot Topics in Clinical Chemistry.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the 2022 edition of Medlab Middle East will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

A virtual showcase of Medlab Middle East will continue until 28 February.

