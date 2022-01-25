Dubai, UAE - Liquid, the award-winning retail ideas company fully dedicated to ensuring brands sell by helping shoppers buy, has today announced the launch of Elev8 - a service set to transform e-commerce distribution across the region.

A first of its kind offering in the Middle East, Liquid’s new venture aims to disrupt the often ringfenced and disconnected world of e-commerce. Some common pain points include inefficiencies in the supply chain - leading to late deliveries, higher returns and a low level of integration between brands, sales, logistics, retailers and last mile delivery. The disconnect has been further impacted by a change in shopper behaviour, expectations and a hyper-competitive environment in which both brands and e-retailers are under immense pressure to create an omnichannel experience that will retain their shopper’s loyalty.

Elev8’s mission is to help brands navigate the intricate world of e-commerce by offering a seamless range of services that includes a go-to market strategic plan, e-retailer management, content creation, content listing, business intelligence, warehouse management and last mile delivery. This means brands can now focus on scalability and growth – leaving Elev8 to manage the brand’s digital sales ecosystem.

Most brands sell their products through multiple, pure play channels such as noon.com, Amazon, Namshi or brick and click retailers like Carrefour, Lulu or grocery aggregators like Instashop and Talabat. Selling across all of these platforms is challenge - with multiple vendors fulfilling different roles in the process. With Elev8, brands can now ship their inventory to Elev8 who will ensure all of their sales channels are fully integrated, and orders fulfilled at the speed of retail with a one stop shop solution.

With a state-of-the-art warehouse in Dubai, Liquid will offer its clients reliable fulfilment and rapid last-mile delivery of their products across the UAE. Adding Elev8 to Liquid’s services amplifies the Dubai based company’s offering, giving clients a 360 solution from start to finish – a prospect particularly appealing to brands looking to navigate the Middle East’s eCommerce landscape. Liquid will work with clients to provide full marketplace management, closely aligned to their in-house creative capabilities.

Sachinn J.Laala, Liquid’s CEO said, “We’re very excited about the launch of Elev8, a truly innovative service that no other company is offering in the region. We are a one-stop-shop for any brand looking to penetrate the saturated eCommerce industry - a sector that has grown phenomenally with revenues of about to $24 billion today. Using our expert knowledge and industry expertise, we will eliminate risk and elevate success. We know that the introduction of Elev8 to the region will support the wider retail community and customers, and in turn, amplify the region’s growth in all areas of commerce.”

Liquid already ensures that brand values in both the physical and digital spaces are aligned and measure up to overall brand equity. Bringing brands and audiences together, Liquid excels at giving a complete 360 degree offering to brands in ways that resonate and stay with the customers, serving as a transformative force for the industry.

“We saw a clear gap in the market” Laala continued. Our approach is to offer brands all of the tools needed to attract customers, sell products and deliver them efficiently through Liquid and Elev8.”

As pioneers in the field of e-commerce, Liquid has become the midpoint between brands and e-retailers, helping them to optimise their online presence. With Elev8, Liquid intends to open up the path to purchase and help brands bridge the final hurdle in the chain.

Using market-leading data analytics, Liquid will provide valuable consumer insights into product performance across various platforms. Placing the power of knowledge in the hands of clients, whilst acting as local ecommerce experts – the team at Liquid will work with clients to advise, pivot and strategize on how to win at retail.

Liquid recently announced expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its first European hub in Poland - building upon its global office, which is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Following a 35% increase in revenue in 2020, the company will continue its global expansion as they continue to help brands sell, by helping shoppers buy wherever, however, and whenever.

About Liquid:

Liquid is a globally active retail ideas company based in the Middle East fully dedicated to ensuring brands sell, by helping shoppers buy, wherever, however and whenever.

Their unique approach of thinking and acting at the speed of retail, underpinned by a belief in the combination of Science, Art and Instinct, has helped them grow their reputation and scale from start up, to a team of over 90 experts in five years.

Headquartered in Dubai, and with offices in KSA, Lebanon, Poland, and India – Liquid works with some of the world’s most iconic clients, including P&G, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Nestle and Bieresdorf, amongst others, helping some of the world’s most loved brands to present themselves across all retail channels in ways which resonate with shoppers.

Liquid walks the walk not just the talk in bringing ideas to life with excellence in execution, delivering what it takes to help brands win the hardest yards in retail.

