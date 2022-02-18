Jeddah, KSA: Lifestyle Developers, the Saudi-based real estate developer committed to raising the standards of living in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, announced today first-of-its-kind, The VUE residences in the city of Jeddah with upscale boutique waterfront living overlooking the stunning Obhur Waterfront Creek, offering a unique blend of beachside and cosmopolitan living with interiors inspired by the city’s serene coastal setting and rich heritage.

Designed in collaboration with internationally celebrated YOO Studio, and IHCC, the 15-story bespoke residential building presents residents an opportunity to indulge in a seaside haven that features facilities witnessed for the first time in the Kingdom. The ongoing collaboration between Lifestyle Developers and YOO is not just about design; it's about creating a lifestyle through multiple projects to be announced around the Kingdom with amazing amenity spaces and common areas where people can come together.

The iconic “THE VUE” lifestyle residences on the bay, provide 36 exclusive units, from one to 5 bedrooms, including nine exclusive two-story sky villas with outdoor living rooms and private pools, all offering one-of-a-kind views overlooking the Red Sea, a true testament to the highly sought-after Jeddah lifestyle.

The élite apartments at the VUE, include an array of sizes with different layouts that cater to all tastes and preferences. The unique facilities comprise of an intimate lobby, with a sculpture court on the ground floor and an array of amenities at the rooftop level including a cigar room, tea rooms, a luxurious private cinema, male and female gyms, and spas with private outdoor “Miami inspired” rooftop swimming pools designed to respect privacy and cultural needs.

The VUE also features dedicated family and kids play areas with dynamic open spaces to experience a lifestyle at par with 7-star resorts. The waterfront-inspired sales center for the VUE project located in Jeddah, will allow visitors to experience the development through a unique journey including Virtual Reality rooms to walk through the whole project using the Oculus VR headset.

On this occasion, the CEO of Lifestyle Developers, Sultan Sobhi Batterjee, commented, "We are dedicated to building projects with a purpose and delighted to be part of the progressive flourish witnessed in the Kingdom, our collaboration with YOO is aligned with our vision to create unique lifestyle concepts and uplifting living standards in KSA and beyond."

Similarly, YOO Group Chairman, John Hitchcox, added, “The principle behind YOO is to enhance lives through original design and generate thriving communities, we are delighted to be working with Lifestyle Developers and to be a part of this truly incredible lifestyle offering.”

Expanding the Lifestyle Developers brand and collaborating with internationally renowned design studios is a testament to the success of Saudi companies in delivering unique projects in new markets. It comes at an opportune time with the great ambitions of Vision 2030, which will underline the investment.

About Lifestyle Developers:

Lifestyle Developers is a Saudi real estate development company. It is a full-service development company driven by an international team of talented real estate professionals whose combined breadth of experience includes acquisition, finance, design, development, construction, property management, marketing and legal. Part of Batterjee Group, the conglomerate group with business interests in healthcare, education, financing, investment, pharmaceutical industries, development, construction, wellness and sports, human capital, and IT solutions.

About IHCC:

IHCC builds better communities by providing valuable Design-Build turnkey solutions of superior quality handling projects from inception to completion, including comprehensive feasibility studies, conceptualization, architectural and engineering design to state of the art civil & Electro-mechanical construction, financing including complete procurement, equipping, furnishing & installation and to facilitate operational management services.

About YOO Studio:

Established in 1999, YOO Design Studio is an award-winning design collective of architects, interior designers, and product designers under the creative direction of YOO Head of Design, Mark Davison. Designing landmark residential, hotel and private commission projects around the world, YOO Design Studio also facilitates the design visions of YOO’s collaborations with Philippe Starck, Jade Jagger, Marcel Wanders, Kate Moss, Steve Leung and Sussanne Khan. It is this experience which has developed a unique design intelligence that could only come from

working with the world’s best. With a flexible approach to design, YOO Design Studio’s experience in over 36 countries has developed a strong appreciation for local culture, customs, and design requirements.

