​​​​​Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) welcomed a delegation from “SEED”, a non-profit development foundation, led by its President, Ms. Sherri Kraham Talabany.The visit aimed to strengthen international cooperation and foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and successful practices in the care and protection of women and children.

The visit featured a comprehensive tour of the Foundation’s facilities, where the delegation was briefed on the specialized programs and high-quality services provided to support the most vulnerable groups. The tour included the shelters, purposefully designed to offer a safe and supportive environment that fosters psychological and social development. The delegation also visited the Care and Rehabilitation Department, which encompasses dedicated spaces for psychological support, group therapy sessions, and individual counseling all tailored to help clients restore their emotional well-being and achieve social reintegration.

Shams Al Muhairi, Director of the Awareness and Community Services Department at the foundation, stressed that the DFWAC has become a leading example in developing an integrated care system for women and children, emphasising that the foundation delivers specialised, holistic services through a team of qualified professionals who work with deep compassion and commitment.

“Our goal is to serve as both a knowledge hub and a centre for international cooperation in the field of social welfare,” she said. “We are always open to exchanging expertise and building partnerships with regional and international organisations that share our humanitarian mission,” Al Muhairi said.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed best practices and services offered by the foundation to support victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse. The discussions also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation and exchange knowledge and successful strategies in this critical field.

The visiting delegation expressed their appreciation to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children for the warm reception and commended the high level of integration and progress reflected in the services provided.

They reaffirmed their interest to enhance collaboration and benefit from the Foundation’s pioneering experience to help shape policies and care programmes for women and children in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.