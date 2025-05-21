Dubai, UAE: Yango Tech, the unified ecosystem delivering tailored advanced B2B technology solutions to local businesses within Yango Group, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement at Seamless Middle East 2025 between Yango Tech Retail and Grand Hypermarkets, an international network of supermarkets and hypermarkets. The partnership will see the rollout of Yango Tech's full e-grocery automation stack across Grand Hypermarkets' operations in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and KSA.

Under the agreement, Grand Hypermarkets, an established name in the industry with over two decades of experience and over 95 outlets across GCC region, will adopt Yango Tech's suite of retail technologies. Known as the regional destination for world-class FMCG, food & non-food essentials, department stores, and more, Grand will implement a custom-built client app, store order management system, and last-mile delivery platform. These tools, all powered by Yango Tech Retail’s advanced AI capabilities, aim to transform both the customer journey and operational efficiency across the retailer's expanding footprint in the UAE and Kuwait.

"As the MENA retail market heads toward a projected value of $1.4 trillion by 2032, it is clear that technology will be central to the sector’s evolution. Yango Tech’s participation at Seamless 2025 underlines our commitment to enabling this transformation through cutting-edge AI solutions," said Max Avtukhov, Chief Executive of Yango Tech Retail. "Our collaboration with Grand Hypermarkets is a prime example of how we are tailoring global technologies to fit the needs of local communities and enhancing everyday life through intelligent, scalable innovation."

Rashid Aslam Bin Mohideen, Executive Director of Grand Hypermarkets, added: "Retail is one of the fastest-evolving sectors in the region, and staying ahead requires both agility and technological depth. Our partnership with Yango Tech Retail marks a turning point in how we approach customer convenience, inventory management, and delivery logistics. As we work towards our ambition to become one of the top five retailers in the region by 2030 and create a world-class, multi-format shopping experience, we believe this collaboration will significantly strengthen our operational agility in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and KSA."

With AI expected to contribute up to $150 billion to GCC economies, these initiatives support regional digital economy ambitions. In addition to the MoU, Yango Tech is showcasing a range of AI-powered B2B industry solutions at Seamless Middle East 2025.

At the forefront of Yango Tech’s booth is its AInventory smart camera system. These AI-powered cameras enable real-time shelf monitoring, alerting staff to planogram inconsistencies and improving inventory control. Retailers benefit from optimized shelf compliance and operational efficiency. Also on display is Yango Tech Retail’s white-label customer app, equipped with intelligent features like advanced search, personalized product suggestions, dynamic pricing tools, and marketing automation, helping retailers enhance customer satisfaction and increase profitability in the e-grocery sector.

Yango Tech Robotics presents its Picker Robot, a next-generation warehouse automation solution based on imitation learning. Trained using behavioural cloning from real-world warehouse scenarios, the Picker Robot adapts like a human, achieving up to 95% picking accuracy across 97% of product types. This innovation addresses the region's need for sustainable and efficient logistics by reducing dependency on manual labour while scaling warehouse productivity.

Yango Tech Autonomy is showcasing its autonomous delivery robots, purpose-built for urban environments. These robots are capable of offering advanced navigation for quicker routes and reduced delivery times, enabling fast, emission-free last-mile deliveries. In partnership with food tech retail company ROOTS, the robots are already operating in Dubai’s Sobha Hartland community, and a pilot program has also been launched in Expo City Dubai.

Visitors can explore these innovations and more at Yango Tech’s booth at Seamless Middle East 2025 from 20 - 22 May, located at Booth H1-A32.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, is a unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The company offers an integrated suite of tools, spanning warehousing, mobility, retail, and beyond, designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The ecosystem includes AI technology solutions for retailers Yango Tech Retail, last mile delivery Yango Tech Autonomy, AI-powered automation solution for warehouses Yango Tech Robotics, advertising solutions Retail Media, last-mile delivery management solution RouteQ, cloud platform Yango Tech Cloud, corporate browser for organizations Yango Tech Browser, and database YangoDB. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Yango Tech empowers companies to stay competitive and thrive in an increasingly digital world.