Cairo: B.TECH, the leading, most distinguished and rapidly expanding omnichannel retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a strategic partnership with WE, the largest telecommunications operator in Egypt. This partnership aims to offer a range of exclusive offers and services to WE customers through B.TECH's widespread network of stores across the country.

Under this partnership, collaboration will take place through the WE Bonus loyalty program, enabling fixed-line internet and mobile customers to redeem their points at all B.TECH stores. This step is intended to strengthen the integration between digital services and retail. Additionally, other exclusive benefits will be provided to fixed-line internet customers, contributing to an enhanced customer experience.

This partnership reflects the commitment of both WE and B.TECH to create real added value for customers by delivering a fully integrated shopping experience. It also aims to offer advantages to customers, from easier access to products and services to innovative reward programs that grant users numerous benefits.

The partnership will also allow WE customers to benefit from the latest services offered by B.TECH, including mylo services, which provide flexible installment plans and a seamless shopping experience, as well as TECH CARE services that offer comprehensive technical support and maintenance solutions designed to improve customer convenience and ensure the optimal performance of their devices.

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and CEO of B.TECH, expressed his delight with this partnership, saying: "This collaboration with WE represents a strategic step that reflects B.TECH’s vision of strengthening partnerships with major national entities. At B.TECH, we believe in the importance of integration between the retail and telecommunications sectors to offer innovative solutions and services that improve the customer experience and meet their expectations."

He added:” Through this partnership, we aim to support digital transformation efforts by providing a smart and flexible shopping experience that combines the power of technology with retail."

For his part, Eng. Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, said: "This partnership comes as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience by identifying and delivering what they truly need to improve their lives. We will continue to enter into such partnerships that ensure customers receive the greatest possible value."

He added: "Our partnership with B.TECH will allow us to offer real added value to our customers through innovative loyalty programs and an exceptional shopping experience."