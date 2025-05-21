Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed agreements with Dubai Municipality and leading developer Wasl Group to implement a series of affordable housing projects across the emirate in line with the 2040 Urban Master Plan.

According to RTA, the first phase of the housing projects covers six areas across Me'aisem 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, and Al Leyan 1, with a combined area of approximately 1.46 million sq m.

The development will deliver more than 17,000 residential units, catering to skilled professionals of various nationalities working in strategic positions in both public and private sectors.

The overall objective is to provide suitable housing options at affordable rental rates, optimise land use, and develop residential models tailored to diverse community needs, it stated.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, signed the agreement with Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, the CEO of Wasl Group, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The deal comes following a directive from The Executive Council of Dubai to allocate land for affordable housing projects, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the objectives of the Affordable Housing Policy.

The policy aims to develop vibrant, healthy communities; support urban centres that drive key economic sectors; diversify employment opportunities; and address the housing and service needs of residents across income levels, said the statement.

It also seeks to provide diverse, high-quality housing options that meet approved standards, ensure connectivity to the city centre, offer access to essential services, and align with the ‘20-Minute City’ concept, it added.

Al Tayer said: "Housing remains a key priority under the guidance of our leadership, reflecting their commitment to enhancing community well-being and quality of life. The Affordable Housing Programme is one of the Dubai Government’s pioneering initiatives aimed at supporting individual and family welfare, while promoting a balanced lifestyle."

"The launch of the programme also aligns with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’," he stated.

Bin Ghalita said the new projects represent a major step in developing sustainable urban centres that will shape the future of housing in Dubai and support the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

"These projects will also contribute to building inclusive, healthy communities equipped with comprehensive services and recreational facilities that meet residents’ needs. In parallel, they will support job creation, stimulate economic and commercial activity, and strengthen sustainable urban planning - enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness, resilience, and liveability," he added.

Al Qassim said: "At Wasl, we are committed to shaping a future where inclusive urban living is a reality for all. Our collaboration with RTA and Dubai Municipality represents a strategic step forward in delivering sustainable, high-quality housing solutions."

"Insights from the recent 'Bridges of Communication' workshop have reinforced the importance of unified efforts in addressing housing affordability," he stated.

"This MoU underscores our commitment to advancing initiatives that support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and contribute to shaping a cohesive, sustainable, and future-ready urban landscape," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

