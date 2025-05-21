MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura approved the amendments of the Law of Arbitration in Civil and Commercial Disputes and the draft Real Estate Registry Law and referred them to the State Council, at its tenth regular meeting held under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on Tuesday.

The council discussed the amendments to some provisions of the Law of Arbitration in Civil and Commercial Disputes, which was referred by the government.

Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Saadi, Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Committee, explained that the amendments aim to enhance the effectiveness of arbitration procedures to support the Sultanate of Oman’s efforts to adopt international best practices in the field of dispute resolution.

The council also discussed the draft real estate registry law referred by the government. Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Saadi, Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Committee, reviewed the committee’s report on the draft law, which includes 40 articles distributed across five chapters.

Al Saadi explained that the current real estate registry system no longer keeps pace with the technological boom the Sultanate of Oman has witnessed over the past decades in terms of real estate documentation and registration particularly after the introduction of digital registry systems, electronic title deeds and remote documentation services.

The meeting also approved the vision of the Public Services and Utilities Committee regarding the draft air transport agreement between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kyrgyz Republic, referred by the government.

The council is holding its eleventh regular meeting today (Wednesday), during which the draft civil society institutions law, referred by the government, will be discussed.

The meeting saw the presentation of two urgent statements, the first of which was related to the Ministry of Labour’s decision requiring commercial establishments that have completed one year since to employ at least one Omani citizen. The second addressed the failed food security projects and recommended taking decisive decisions to avoid financial waste.

In the statement delivered by Mohammed bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, representative of the Wilayat of Sinaw, regarding the Ministry of Labour’s decision, he called for exempting micro and small enterprises from implementing the decision. He also called for supporting medium-sized enterprises financially to enable them to employ national job-seekers.

Mohammed bin Khamis al Hussaini, a representative of the Wilayat of Samayil, delivered an urgent statement regarding the failed food security projects. He recommended decisive decisions to avoid financial waste, noting that some food security companies have turned into a heavy burden on the state’s general budget.

