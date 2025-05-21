UAE, Ajman – In line with its mission to advance technological transformation in the industrial sector, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed an agreement with Thara Entrepreneurship Hub powered by Ajman Chamber to establish an Industry 4.0 Enablement Center at Thara’s headquarters in Ajman.

The agreement was signed during the Make it in the Emirates 2025. H.E. Fatma Essa Al Mheiri, Acting Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Department at MoIAT, represented the ministry, and on behalf of the Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, H.E. Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Executive Director of the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship, signed the agreement.

The new hub is set to serve as a centre dedicated to supporting the adoption of advanced technology and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions. It also aims to enhance innovation and industrial development in the UAE, aligning with its vision of a sustainable, knowledge- and technology–driven economy.

Under the agreement, both parties will jointly operate and activate the Industry 4.0 Enablement Center, offering a suite of specialized services and programs focused on the industrial sector, accelerating technological transformation, and enhancing industrial competitiveness by empowering local industries with modern technologies.

The agreement defined the center’s scope of work, which includes providing a platform for key industrial stakeholders throughc workshops, training programs, and panel discussions aimed at raising awareness of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 solutions. It also encompasses building the capacities of the industrial sector’s workforce and sharing best practices and experiences in this area, along with other activities.

Those activities also include showcasing innovative technologies by highlighting successful applications of advanced technologies in collaboration with partners from the industrial sector and technology providers to promote the adoption of innovative solutions.

The establishment of the Industry 4.0 Enablement Center represents a key milestone in MoIAT's broader efforts to drive the UAE’s industrial digital transformation. It will enable entrepreneurs and manufacturers across the country to access advanced 4IR services and applications, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and technology.