Abu Dhabi, UAE – EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil and gas, and defence industries, has become the first company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for its calibration laboratory by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC). This achievement reinforces EPI’s position as a national leader in quality and precision, and ensures that its calibration laboratory meets the highest international standards for technical competence, impartiality, and reliability.

The accreditation was awarded to Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, by Khawla Mohamed Alzarooni – Head of Calibration Laboratory Accreditation Section, EIAC; in the presence of Ahmed Al Khoori, EDGE Senior Vice President of Strategy & Excellence; Hussam Haboush, Business Development Director – EPI; Saeed Salem Al Kaabi, Government Relations and General Service Manager – EPI; Muhammad Waqas, SHEQ Manager – EPI; during the Make it in the Emirates forum being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 19 to 22 May.

Commenting on the success, Michael said: “This demonstrates EPI’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in precision and dependability, ensuring our clients receive accurate and trustworthy results. It underscores our investment in advanced technologies and skilled personnel, aligning with our mission to deliver excellence across all our operations.”

EIAC is an internationally recognised accreditation body, under the umbrella of the Dubai Executive Council, that provides accreditation services for various conformity assessment bodies, including testing, calibration, inspection, and certification of management systems, products, and personnel, while adhering to the highest international standards.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

