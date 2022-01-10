Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) largest data center provider achieved the Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification of Constructed Facility for its Apollo 3 and Apollo 4 Data Centers.



In meeting today’s data center demands, innovative requirements come in the form of speed, higher density, modularity, energy efficiency, sustainability, and scalability; whilst remaining secure and highly available. The wholesale model adopted by Khazna Data Centers, addresses enterprise data center requirements by presenting highly secure, ultra-modern wholesale data centers that are fully equipped with the latest technologies. These may be customized and scaled as customers grow allowing for faster time to market.

With the increased digitalization of processes, along with a growing demand for operational readiness, agility and availability of IT systems and infrastructure, data centers are becoming more critical to accommodate for these developments. The data centers which form an integral part of the 108MW data center, focuses on improving efficiencies in the design and elimination of anomalies that ensures we are adhering to the best practises in data center-built environments and implementing effective controls to protect critical infrastructure from environmental hazards and human errors.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said: “Driven by the requirement for agile, automated, and power to support for cloud, big data analytics, data center facilities are evolving to serve the current and future needs of enterprise IT. Khazna Data Centers continually seek to optimize its data center operations and incorporate best practices to achieve highest standards for its space certification and the Tier III Uptime Institute accreditation is a clear commitment to that.”

Khazna Data Centers is setting up efficient design and delivery, at a quicker pace, halving the time it takes to get the data center operational compared to traditional construction methods. Khazna Data Centers continue to empower customers and partners to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, re-imagine new ways of working, and optimize operations.

Mustapha Louni, Senior Vice President Middle East, Africa and Greater India, Uptime Institute commented: “The Tier III certification provides Khazna Data Centers with an added value and clients with a significant level of intangible reassurance, since they translate into an upgrade of all operating systems, enhanced security levels, increased system resilience and data processing center availability.”

Uptime Institute’s Tier III accreditation was achieved after a diligent assessment and evaluation by expert teams from Uptime Institute. This certification assesses data center reliability, availability, maintainability, and overall performance needed to provide continuous and efficient operations.

-Ends-

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna Data Centers builds and orchestrates a comprehensive technology ecosystem for its customers through its commercial wholesale data centers that safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations through highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable facilities. Khazna Data Centers provides users with a dedicated, fully built data center space to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022