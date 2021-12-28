UAE, Dubai - The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards honoured the top international football talents of the season. Held in conjunction with the 16th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the evening celebrated the world of football with a countdown at the Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai, followed by a red-carpet event at the Armani Hotel in Downtown Dubai.

A lively panel discussion preceded the ceremony, featuring legendary figures of the sport including Polish striker for Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski and French forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé, who deliberated on the innovative technologies now widely used in football, in a session moderated by Chris McHardy, Head of Sport at the ARN Radio Network.

For the second year in the history of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, fans from all over the world were invited to vote for their favourite stars. This year, over 15 million votes were cast from over 210 countries and territories. Fans accounted for a 40% share of the votes, while a special jury – comprising coaches, directors and club presidents – made up the remainder.

TikTok fans made their voices heard by voting in their millions from all over the world to name Robert Lewandowski their top player of the year. This outstanding athlete was also the worthy recipient of the award that honours the memory of Maradona, naming him as Best Goal Scorer of the Year in recognition of his 69 goals across major club competitions.

Widely regarded as the top goal scorer in the history of the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded Top Goal Scorer of All Time, thanks to an impressive career which has seen him named as the top goal scorer ever in the history of both the Champions League and FIFA National Teams, plus he’s the only player who has scored more than 100 goals with three clubs and national teams (England, Spain and Italy). Jorge Mendes received the award on behalf of Cristiano earlier this evening.

A total of 17 categories were awarded during the ceremony, which saw the French forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and France’s national team Kylian Mbappé bag the prestigious Best Men's Player of the Year award, defeating Cristiano Ronaldo, a record six times recipient of the award, as well as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski. English club Chelsea took home the Best Men's Club of the Year award, surpassing contenders Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Flamengo, Atlético Madrid, and Manchester City.

The honour of Player of the Year 2021 in the women’s category went to Spanish midfielder and team captain Alexia Putellas, who also accepted the Best Women’s Club of the Year award on behalf of her club Barcelona. Putellas won out against Lucy Bronze, Jennifer Hermoso, Alex Morgan, Lieke Martens and Samantha Kerr.

In a remarkable moment for the Italians, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was crowned the Best Defender of the Year. Player for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and Italy’s national team Gianluigi Donnarumma was acclaimed Best Goalkeeper of the Year, and Italy took the Best National Team of the Year award, winning out against Argentina, Brazil, Morocco, and France.

Legendary stars who play significant roles on and off the field were also honoured during the evening. Former player, now manager of Italy’s national team Roberto Mancini, was awarded Best Coach of the Year. Federico Pastorello, who was key to important international transfers including the brilliant move of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan to Chelsea, was named Best Agent of the Year. Former left winger/forward Aitor "Txiki" Begiristain, who is currently the director of English club Manchester City, took the Best Sporting Director of the Year award.

In the world of gaming, Saudi professional FIFA player, Aldossary "Msdossary7" Mossad, currently playing for Team Falcons, was awarded Best Esports Player of the Year.

As in the past, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards paid tribute to a remarkable player and his glittering career. Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho Gaúcho or simply Ronaldinho was presented with a Career Award.

A Special Award went to ZED FC, which currently has four youth teams participating in the Egyptian Premier League, as it was named the Best Youth Academy in Africa. In addition, a Special Innovation Award was presented to the Italian Serie A League.

Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappé

Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas

Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea

Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci

Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini

Best National Team of the Year: Italy

Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello

Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain

Best Esports Player of the Year: Aldossary "Msdossary7" Mossad

Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC

Special Innovation Award: Serie A League

Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards said, “Every year since we launched in 2010, Dubai has given us an opportunity to celebrate football and recognise the well-deserved stars who work passionately in the name of the sport. We are honoured to partner with the Dubai Sports Council in hosting another prestigious event during the year of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

He added, “We are grateful for the support of our sponsors which include; TikTok, Emirates, Zone.gaming, Coin of Champions, Socios.com, Legends of Bezogia, Tecnotree, Audi Al Nabooda, Abu Dhabi Sports, Lavazza, Perrelet, Silversands North Coast, Helbiz, Sorare, Waldorf Astoria, and Shirtum. And more importantly, we thank the football fans around the globe who keep the sport alive and continue to inspire the players and everyone in the industry to always be at their best.”

About the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The Globe Soccer Awards is an event that has taken place every year in Dubai since 2010 to recognise not only the best players and coaches but also all the professionals who work behind the scenes in the world of international football. The great success of the event over the years has meant that new categories are regularly added to the list of prizes to be awarded, and the event today can boast of being able to truly reward all the best in global football. www.globesoccer.com

