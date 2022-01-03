PHOTO
DUBAI: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has undergone tremendous changes since 5th August 2019 with the new government coming into picture, said Shri Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industry & Commerce, J&K during the inauguration of the J&K Week at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai today. “This is the dawn of a new era which presents an opportunity to showcase the changes going on in the Union Territory”, he added.
The J&K Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri Ranjan Prakash Thakur along with Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Speaking further, Shri Thakur said, “We need to develop J&K into a modern, developed UT which is riding on the top of the heritage and hundreds of thousands of years of artwork and handicrafts.”
Talking about the growth trajectory of the Union Territory, he said, “Given the opportunities in the region, it is crucial to establish J&K as a modern, developed place which takes care of its economy and employment. At EXPO2020 Dubai, we are showcasing the rich heritage and the investment opportunities which have substantially evolved in the last 2 years.”
Shri Thakur also highlighted the investment opportunities in the region and said, “Various investment opportunities have opened up in the UT as mentioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing major developments in line with the heritage of the region beautifully displayed at the pavilion.”
The secretary also talked about the sectors in J&K which have business potential for growth. Talking about the target sectors, he said, “Among the target sectors, tourism is one of the most crucial sectors we are aiming for growth. Kashmir valley will be a key destination for the development of Hotels, Hospitals, Handloom and Horticulture while Jammu will be focusing on growing sectors such as Production, Pharma, Inland Container Depot and Real Estate.”
“We have a direct flight between Sharjah and Srinagar which highlights the direct connectivity between the UAE and J&K and will be pivotal in sustaining continued access. Various investors in the GCC region such as Emaar, Noon, Lulu Group and DP World have already shown interest in J&K and will be important in driving the growth of the UT. Our delegation from J&K will be visiting various investors to discuss the opportunities that lie in the UT.”, he added.
As part of the J&K week, Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Union Territory of J&K along with other government officials from the UT will hold various G2B, B2G and G2G meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors like tourism, handloom & handicraft, food processing among others.
The J&K week at India Pavilion will also be visited by dignitaries including Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Chief Secretary, UT J&K, Shri Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary Tourism, UT J&K, Shri Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Industries Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, Director Tourism Kashmir, Shri Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Kashmir and Shri Bakshi Javed Humayun, Director SKICC, UT of J&K during the span of the week.
With the vision of expanding and sustaining growth, the UT of J&K is working towards creating an enabling and entrepreneurial friendly environment which will facilitate the sustainable growth and development of Industrial enterprises including Cottage and Village industries.
Jammu & Kashmir week will conclude on 13th January 2022.
-Ends-
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured
Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020
To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en
For more information or any media query, please contact:
Mr Vipin Chanddra
APCO Worldwide
Mob - +91 9582731432
Email – vchanddra@apcoworldwide.com
Ms Shalini Saigal
APCO Worldwide
Mob- +91 9619736883
Email – ssaigal@apcoworldwide.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.