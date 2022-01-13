DUBAI, UAE: The inaugural World of Coffee (WOC), the international event for coffee professionals has given the local and international coffee industry a real boost, with several exhibitors landing major deals and meeting potential investors.

With tomorrow (January 14) being the last chance to visit, the event, a first of its kind in the Middle East, has attracted more 1,000 exhibitors and brands from six continents, as well as large crowds of thirsty buyers touring the exhibition.

Held on at Expo Dubai 2020, WOC has served perfect platform for producers and suppliers to meet with target audiences, tapping into business potential and striking up new partnerships. Cocapil, a well-known Brazilian coffee brand, was the first to bag a deal, signing an agreement to sell a container of coffee beans valued at USD50,000 (AED 183,649.50) to Sumaco, a general trading company, based in the UAE.

Lais Peixoto Costa Faleiros, Trader at Cocapil, said: “Within the first two days of the inaugural World of Coffee Dubai, we have already locked in our very first deal and are hoping to finalise various other conversations that have taken place.

"Closing a transaction at such a high level during the World of Coffee's first MENA edition offers good motivation to the team. We look forward to returning to World of Coffee in the future, and we are confident that it is the ideal platform for businesses of all sizes in the industry," she added.

As well as a platform for dealmaking, exhibitors were also enthusiastic about the event’s ability to facilitate networking, lead generation and important industry dialogue.

“As a Dubai-born business, we’re delighted to be a part of the inaugural World of Coffee Dubai. It allowed us to meet our loyal customers as well as potential new business partners. We’re showcasing our new equipment at WOC Dubai and are looking at potential business deals with hotel chains, independent coffee shops as well as regional businesses – we look forward to continuing these conversations following the show, which attracted industry leaders as well as startups to the region,” said Alan M.Hardman, Sales and Marketing Director, Coffee Planet.

“The three-day event not only provides a wonderful opportunity to network with new target consumers, but it also brings together the existing coffee community. We'd like to express our gratitude to SCA Global and the SCA UAE chapter for bringing the internationally recognised exposition to the MENA region,” said Tarek Kassab, National Sales Director of Coffee Origins, a Saudi company that distributes green coffee beans throughout the GCC.

Event's organizer DXB Live, meanwhile, said the event was a huge success with the industry coming together despite the difficult conditions, and that levels of transactions during the event underscore faith in Dubai's ability to hold such events.

"Thousands of experts and specialists from around the world attended the World of Coffee Dubai event, which is a testament to the international community's confidence in Dubai's pivotal role in promoting economic activity," said Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President - DXB Live, DWTC. “Despite the exceptional and challenging global situation, Dubai exhibitions continue contributing to the promotion of commercial operations and have resulted in multibillion-dollar deals."

World of Coffee Dubai enters its final day on 14 January. For more information, visit World of Coffee Dubai

-Ends-

About World of Coffee

World of Coffee is the essential event for coffee professionals – drawing a loyal audience from the global specialty coffee community. The inaugural World of Coffee Dubai will take place from 12 – 14 January at the Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo 2020 Dubai. The event is aimed at local and regional industry professionals.

About DXB Live

www.dxblive.com

DXB LIVE is the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, we offer turn-key event solutions powered by a team of top industry experts. We are a full-service agency producing events and hosting amazing moments in the UAE and around the world. Our 360-degree approach covers original concepts, top shelf strategic marketing, content creation, world-class design and technical production by executing flawless deliveries. With an award-winning team we provide premium solutions to the MICE industry with key expertise in Professional Conference Organizing. PCO is a stand-alone service with a dedicated team that supports the clients from concept development to managing delegates beyond the conference. Exhibition Design & Build from shell scheme during trade shows to modular pavilions and bespoke cutting-edge production techniques. Event Production, Creative Technology & Content Creators who work hand in hand leaving the strongest impact on the audience using the latest technology available in the simplest manner possible.

