Dubai : As UAE’s Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) formed under the aegis of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be staging their first and flagship event of 2022 – IBPC Retail Conclave, on 12 January 2022.

The high-profile business networking event will take place at Taj Dubai in Business Bay with the ambition of striving to provide a platform that promotes economic cooperation including trade, investments, and other financial flows between the UAE and India.

“The Conclave would be offering engaging insights on disruptive technologies within the retail industry, have meaningful discussions on how to capitalize on these technologies as well as the opportunities and challenges brought about by the new retail revolution, driven by digitization across industries”, said Mr. Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IBPC Dubai.

“Retail Summit is another forward step by IBPC in the direction of Policy advocacy, advancing co-operation between major Indian and Emirati retail Organization and boosting the age old trade and commerce between India & UAE. Technology, digital disruption is playing a major role in new age Retail, understanding that and adopting it is going to differentiate the future winners in Retail industry“said Mr. Dilip Sinha, Secretary General of IBPC

The IBPC Conclave event is conceptualized by Dr. (CA) Sahitya Chaturvedi, Convener of Retail Small Large Enterprises (RSLE) Focus Group Forum. Speaking on behalf of the Steering Committee comprising Mr. Amit Vardhan (Convener, Advertising and Marketing), Mr. Shajan Abraham and Mr. Ankur Gupta, Dr. (CA) Sahitya Chaturvedi said, “The Retail Conclave is focused towards achieving India‘s and UAE’s Economic Vision 2030. Such vibrant interaction will inspire new energy and enthusiasm among all industry professionals to leverage technology and connectivity”.

The event would begin with a welcome address by IBPC Dubai’s Secretary-General, Mr. Dilip Sinha followed by a keynote address by IBPC Dubai’s Chairman, Mr. Suresh Kumar. The Conclave will have a stellar lineup of notable speakers such as Mr. Kuruvilla Markose (COO, International Division, Titan Company Ltd) and Mr. Ashraf Ali (Executive Director, Lulu Group) who will be speaking on “Retail Revolution and its Global Impact”. The Conclave will felicitate Retail Recognitions, hold speaker-led session and Q&A with the members of the panel who will be discussing on contemporary topic “Digital Disruptions and Emerging Opportunities”. The panel will be moderated by a seasoned media professional and comprise six eminent industry leaders such as Mr. Abdulla Ajmal (Dy. COO, Ajmal Perfumes), Mr. Ashish Panjabi (COO, Jacky’s Group), Mr. Deepak Babani (Executive Vice-Chairman, Eros Group), Mr. Sachin Wadhwa (MD, Al-Futtaim Electronics, Watches & Jewellery), Mr. Sivaram Ramakrishnan (EVP – Head of Retail Banking Products, Emirates NBD) and Mr. Sethu Ramaswamy (Regional Head, Priority & Premium Banking, AME/E Standard Chartered).

The event will offer a unique platform to connect with the best minds in the industry, exchange knowledge and experiences and find synergies between India-based and Dubai expat business owners and professionals.

-Ends-

About Indian Business and Professional Council

Established in 2003, Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai is the oldest and largest organization of Indian businessmen and professionals. This knowledge-sharing and networking platform is the sole Indian business council recognized and regulated by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI/Dubai Chamber). IBPC aspires to sustain as a vibrant catalyst, promoting economic co-operation including trade, investments and other economic and financial flows between the UAE and India as well as strengthening beneficial business relationships between UAE business entities and their Indian counterparts in the UAE and India across strategic sectors.

For more information, interviews, insights and images please contact:

Sumit Augustine

sumit@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 4 351 8584

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022