Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Task Force on Waste Management recently organised a webinar informing companies of Dubai Municipality waste disposal fees and advising them on recycling best practices.



The webinar, titled The New Waste Disposal Fees and Recycling Solutions to Minimize Waste to Landfill, examined the objectives behind the waste disposal fees and explained how such encourage sustainable waste disposal.

Participants learned about best practices for dealing with different categories of waste, end to end process of recycling, as well as tangible and non-tangible benefits of waste segregation at source and recycling on company’s ESG and brand reputation.

During the event, a panel of experts joined by Antonino De Belen Waste Treatment Officer, Dubai Municipality, Harbinder Singh Chairman/Founder, YES Full Circle Solutions, Madhumohan S. Chief Innovation Officer, Dulsco, shared their experiences and advice for businesses on waste management.

According to panelists, waste disposal fees aim to promote new investment and competitive opportunities in waste management and treatment as well as provide a safe environment. The speakers highlighted the importance of adopting various technologies to treat different types of hazardous waste in the UAE and abroad.

They noted that businesses need to advise employees source segregation as a key tool to optimise recycling to reduce waste to landfill and save waste disposal fees.

“The increase in waste disposal fees to landfills have presented a unique challenge to the business community in dealing with massive amounts of waste. So, it is highly crucial for companies to encourage their employees to reduce, reuse and recycle waste in environmentally friendly ways,” said Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Rettab described the webinar as an ideal platform for member companies on the task force to share best practices and learn the guidelines put in place by Dubai Municipality. He added that the event highlighted the need to raise awareness among employees to segregate their waste before disposing it off into the right bin as a first step towards recycling.

The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network is an essential platform for the business community to exchange information and experiences on matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.



Launched in 2010, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network is a thriving CSR/Sustainability Business Group within the Dubai Chamber for businesses in UAE. The Network serve as a platform for member companies to identify and share expertise on CSR and Sustainability challenges and develop practical solutions. The network also provides the opportunity to its members to engage with key stakeholders including government bodies.

