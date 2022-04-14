Dubai, UAE: Engineer Waleed AlZoubi, Chairman of Tiger Group, has announced a donation of AED6 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and most needy groups in 50 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the world.

On March 10, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the 1 Billion Meals initiative as an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which gathered and distributed 220 million meals, prompting the new goal of one billion meals.

Waleed’s donation, equivalent to six million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is helping to alleviate the hunger worldwide. It’s a significant addition to the 76 million meals collected within just six days of its launch.

Eng. Waleed AlZoubi, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative preserves our culture and instills love for the UAE and its people in the hearts of the world. They’ve known it as an innovative nation, and they now they know it as a humanitarian one.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

Waleed AlZoubi

Waleed AlZoubi, Chairman of Tiger Group, has extensive experience in business development, operations and real estate, manufacturing, and the tourism and hospitality sectors. Tiger Group was founded in 1976 with an inspiring vision of the founders to effectively participate in the building of the UAE through delivering landmark projects to the highest possible quality standard that exceed customers’ expectations.

Throughout their success journey, they expanded their businesses to include, in addition to construction and real estate development, facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education, and healthcare, and extended their operations to cover the Gulf, the Middle East, and Turkey.

-Ends-