Czech Tourist Authority – CzechTourism, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE, is delighted to announce its continued participation in the 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), set to take place from April 28 to May 1, 2025. A delegation of eight Czech partners will represent the destination and showcase its latest tourism offerings to the Middle East travel trade.

This year, CzechTourism aims to elevate Czechia as a premier destination for the Middle East region, targeting families, experiential travelers, MICE attendees and leisure enthusiasts. During the event, CzechTourism aims to engage in meaningful discussions and networking sessions with top tour operators, airlines, media representatives and key stakeholders from the travel industry. These interactions will focus on exploring cooperation and collaboration opportunities to enhance the promotion of Czechia in the Middle East.

At the booth, visitors can interact with Czechia’s private sector partners and discover the diverse tourism experiences the country has to offer. From serene wellness retreats and immersive cultural journeys to gourmet gastronomy - bolstered by Czechia’s rising prominence in the Michelin Guide 2025 and premium stays, the country continues to captivate travellers across various interests.

H.E. Mr. Josef Koutský - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to the United Arab Emirates, said, ”The participation of Czechia at ATM reflects the deepening ties between Czechia and the United Arab Emirates. We are proud to present the diversity and richness of our country’s tourism and culture on this prominent platform. I look forward to seeing further collaborations that inspire greater cultural exchange and strengthen the bonds between our nations.”

Mrs. Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets, CzechTourism, said, “We are delighted to continue our participation at the Arabian Travel Market and deepen our engagement with the Middle East travel trade. The launch of Etihad Airways’ direct flights to Prague from June 2025, coupled with Czechia’s rising presence in the Michelin Guide, reinforces our position as a premium destination. Together with our trusted partners, we look forward to welcoming travellers with unforgettable experiences and building lasting collaborations across the region.”

Mr. G.B. Srithar, Global Head – VFS Global - Tourism Services, said, "At VFS Global, we are happy to collaborate with Czechia to help promote their immersive and meaningful travel experiences to the Middle Eastern audiences. We seek to empower tourism happiness by connecting travellers with inspiring destinations and supporting our partners in showcasing their unique offerings. ATM continues to be a valuable platform to foster these partnerships and strengthen Czechia’s visibility among Middle Eastern travellers. I look forward to engaging with the travel trade partner fraternity at ATM."

CzechTourism will highlight a diverse array of Czech suppliers and their offerings, ranging from luxury accommodations, wellness facilities & unique experiential activities. Visitors coming to the #VisitCzechia pavilion can expect to discover the country’s rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes and vibrant tourism experiences. CzechTourism also looks forward to engaging with Middle East partners and building strategic alliances with tour operators and regional airlines to further strengthen connectivity and travel interest in the destination.

The CzechTourism delegation included following partners-

Spa Resorts & Hotel Properties: Axxos Hotels & Resorts, Falkensteiner, Hotel Thermal, Lazne Teplice, Grand Pupp, Savoy Westend Luxury Spa Resort & Medical Centre

Destination Management Company (DMC): Graficon DMC

Shopping Outlet: Fashion Arena

About Czechia:

Czechia in Central Europe is a country that's known for over twelve hundred castles, sixteen UNESCO World Heritage Sites, natural healing waters and traditional European thermal spas, sophisticated crystal design and glassworks with a long history. Omnipresent beer culture with original lager production that has been adopted around the world. The country has mild climate and cozy atmosphere, with well-preserved architecture across the ages, gentle rolling hills, deep green forests and natural lakes creating unique landscape. There is lot more to be discovered beyond the "crown jewel" of the destination - Prague- like the famous spa triangle in Western Bohemia (Karlovy Vary being the most known), Czechia has picturesque historical towns like Český Krumlov, Telč, Olomouc. The South Moravian region is traditional wine region with vibrant city Brno as the region capital. Stunning Lednice – Valtice complex in vicinity. Embrace the magic of Czechia and explore a realm of cultural wonders and breathtaking beauty.

About VFS Global:

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,500 Application Centres in 158 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 309 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.