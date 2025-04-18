In conjunction with the official visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Russian Federation, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, participated in a high-level panel discussion at the Qatari Russian Business Forum, held on April 17th, 2025, in Moscow under the theme "Cooperation in healthcare, tourism, and urban infrastructure to support national development priorities."

The session, moderated by Karina Hassan, Journalist, TV-Presenter and Co-founder of K&K Productions, featured a distinguished panel comprising H.E. Eng. Khalid Ahmed Al-Obaidli, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarart); Mr. Dmitry Morozov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIOCAD JSC; and Mr. Sergei Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow and Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow. The discussion explored investment prospects across tourism, urban infrastructure, and medical technology sectors, with a particular focus on regulatory frameworks and public-private partnership models.

During his remarks, Eng. Al Mawlawi underscored the potential for enhanced tourism collaboration between Qatar and Russia, noting that expanding tourism offerings tailored to visitor interests, improving air connectivity between Doha and major Russian cities, and streamlining visa processes are key enablers in increasing tourist flows from Russia to Qatar.

He further outlined Visit Qatar’s ongoing efforts to promote the country as a destination of choice, including targeted digital marketing campaigns, strategic engagements at international travel exhibitions, and partnerships with leading tour operators and travel platforms in the Russian market.

Al Mawlawi also reaffirmed Visit Qatar’s commitment to developing a seamless and enriching tourism experience, built upon the nation’s cultural depth, world-class infrastructure, and a year-round calendar of diverse events.

Visit Qatar’s participation in the forum reinforces the role of tourism as a core pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030 and highlights the importance of international cooperation in advancing sustainable development and fostering economic and investment partnerships between Qatar and the Russian Federation.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.