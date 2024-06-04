Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) announced it will be hosting its 2024 Solicitation Update Workshop this week in preparation of its 6th Cycle, which will open for submission to researchers worldwide at the beginning of next year.

The workshop meeting will host leading scientists, experts, and stakeholders from around the world to discuss key themes for the upcoming 6th Grant Cycle. Hailing from world-class entities such as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), Munich University, and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), many of the participants will join these pivotal discussions for the first time as UAEREP’s robust network of experts continues to expand. In addition to discussing the future of UAEREP, the workshop will ultimately culminate with finalizing the 6th Cycle solicitation document.

Each cycle, UAEREP requests innovative research and technology proposals that advance the field of rain enhancement. This year, workshop will focus on five key thrust areas, which include optimized seeding materials, rain enhancement systems, autonomous technology, and advanced models, software and data.

Commenting on the workshop, His Excellency Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: "Convening this workshop demonstrates our steadfast commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the field of cloud seeding research. By joining efforts with a distinguished group of prominent scientists and experts, our goal is to define priorities and chart research pathways that address our shared global challenges. At NCM, we are dedicated to creating an enabling environment for innovation and scientific collaboration, with the ultimate aim of developing effective and sustainable solutions to tackle water scarcity challenges and ensure water security for the UAE and the world.”

Additionally, articulation of technology readiness level (TRL) progression for technologies,

models, and other relevant deliverables will be a critical factor in the evaluation of proposals. Involving the UAE research community in proposed activities is strongly encouraged. The workshop will solidify each of these criteria, as well as facilitate upcoming proposals by determining on which high priority areas UAEREP will focus.

Alya Al Mazroui, UAEREP Director, said, “Embodying UAEREP’s legacy as the first-of-its-kind, international initiative that funds cutting-edge research projects in the rain enhancement field, our Solicitation Update Workshop will lay the vital groundwork in our pursuit of the 6th grant cycle project awardees. We are proud to have supported 14 projects throughout our ten years as a program, and are excited to both honor that past while advancing the future. Throughout this two-day workshop, UAEREP looks forward to expanding its reach in the rain enhancement field while engaging in productive discussions, tackling the pressing water issues facing our planet and furthering conversation around essential cloud seeding projects."

Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud, Founding Director of the Climate and Water Program at the Middle East Institute, and the Workshop’s Chair, said, “Bringing together top scientific minds from around the globe, this workshop represents a crucial step in shaping the future of UAEREP through key pillars including innovation, collaboration, and applied research. The insights and joint efforts fostered here will be instrumental in driving forward our mission and realizing the goals of the 6th Cycle grant solicitation."

During the fifth cycle, UAEREP chose to highlight cloud formation and rain enhancement as the key areas of study. UAEREP is certain this solicitation update workshop will act as yet another successful catalyst to inviting an impressive and innovative cycle of submissions while expanding the global knowledge base for rain enhancement.

About the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP):

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) is a pioneering research initiative launched by the UAE Presidential Court in 2015 and overseen by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The program aims to address the critical issue of water security through advancing scientific research in the field of rain enhancement. Every two years, the program offers up to three winning research proposals a grant of up to US $1.5 million each. To date, UAEREP has awarded 14 cutting-edge research proposals. Aligned with the UAE's Innovation Strategy, UAEREP seeks to support the development of human capital and stimulate investment in research within this vital field. For more information, please visit: https://www.uaerep.ae/