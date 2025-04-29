Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held the eighth edition of its "Knowledge Lab" series, an internal platform aimed at educating and raising awareness among NHRI employees on key human rights issues.

Titled “Equal Rights and Respect for Differences among People of Determination,” the session was led by NHRI Board of Trustees Member Klaithem Al Matrooshi and focused on advancing the rights of People of Determination. It underscored the importance of creating inclusive, supportive environments that empower individuals to live with dignity, independence, and equal opportunity.

A key theme of the discussion was the vital role that families, communities, and broader social systems play in enabling People of Determination to participate fully in society. Al Matrooshi emphasized that collaboration across these layers is essential to unlocking potential, fostering engagement, and promoting a culture of inclusion.

Building on this, the seminar explored practical measures to advance inclusion by addressing various types of disabilities, including visual, auditory, and intellectual. It also highlighted the importance of adaptable workplaces that meet diverse needs, and stressed the value of respectful communication and daily interactions that preserve the confidence and mental well-being of People of Determination.

Al Matrooshi shared real-life stories of women of determination who have excelled in a range of fields, offering powerful examples of resilience, achievement, and the ability to overcome barriers.

The session concluded with a reaffirmation of NHRI’s commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of People of Determination. This includes monitoring rights violations, raising community awareness, and contributing to the development of inclusive policies and legislation. Through these efforts, NHRI aims to advance equality, celebrate diversity, and ensure the meaningful participation of People of Determination in the country’s journey toward sustainable development.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.