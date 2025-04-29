Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing (Ijara) Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 258%.

Subscriptions worth BD 67.134 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 1st May 2025 and matures on 30th October 2025, is 5.28% compared to 5.25% of the previous issue on 3rd April 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.237 (BH0001617859) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.