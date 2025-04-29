Ajman – As part of its ambitious strategy to enhance its position on the global tourism map, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development has signed a Cooperation Agreement with Schauinsland-Reisen, one of the leading travel and tourism companies in Germany and Europe. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2025, one of the most prominent exhibitions specialised in the tourism and travel industry regionally and globally.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and Adnan Eken, Head of Cooperation and Sponsorship in Schauinsland, in an official ceremony attended by a number of officials from both sides, along with regional and international tourism stakeholders.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Ajman’s tourism promotion efforts in the European market through integrated marketing and promotional campaigns, including digital advertising, event organisation, and tailored media programs. The collaboration will also involve the development of innovative travel packages that meet the preferences of European tourists. The initiative is expected to attract more European visitors to Ajman and introduce them to the Emirate’s diverse tourism offerings, which combine rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and a modern hospitality infrastructure.

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “This step reflects our unwavering commitment to implementing a comprehensive strategy that enhances Ajman's competitiveness on the global tourism stage and targets new, high-potential markets. Partnering with a reputable company like Schauinsland is a real asset, given their extensive experience and wide-reaching network in the European market, which will help us reach targeted tourism segments.”

Mr. Eken also praised Ajman’s tourism potential, stating: “We are delighted to be part of this valuable cooperation. We believe this partnership will open new doors for German and European tourists to discover a unique destination like Ajman, which blends authenticity with modernity and offers warm Arabian hospitality.”

This agreement comes as part of a series of initiatives launched by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development this year, including the establishment of a new representative office in the Federal Republic of Germany. This office was unveiled during the department’s participation in ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world’s leading tourism exhibitions. The new office aims to strengthen connections with international partners, explore tourism and economic cooperation opportunities, and coordinate promotional campaigns more effectively and directly with targeted markets.

Ajman has witnessed significant growth in visitor numbers in recent years, driven by continuous investment in the development of tourism infrastructure, provision of diverse accommodation options, and expansion of cultural, environmental, and sports programs that enrich visitors’ experience.

The Cooperation Agreement with Schauinsland represents a major step forward in building long-term strategic partnerships, aligned with the Emirate’s broader economic vision and its commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.

